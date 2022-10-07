The Glynn County Commission voted Thursday to defer a vote on an amendment to the occupation tax ordinance to require evidence of payment of personal property ad valorem taxes on mobile homes.

Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman told commissioners at Thursday’s meeting his proposal to eliminate the annual decal to 4,200 mobile homes, which he said is a costly, time-consuming process. Instead a permanent decal that would last more than eight years would be issued with a QR code that could be scanned with all the necessary information for occupancy.

