The Glynn County Commission voted Thursday to defer a vote on an amendment to the occupation tax ordinance to require evidence of payment of personal property ad valorem taxes on mobile homes.
Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman told commissioners at Thursday’s meeting his proposal to eliminate the annual decal to 4,200 mobile homes, which he said is a costly, time-consuming process. Instead a permanent decal that would last more than eight years would be issued with a QR code that could be scanned with all the necessary information for occupancy.
But the possible impact on the county finance department generated concerns regarding incorporating new data for a new QR code and changes to the occupational tax laws just before annual bills are issued. Chapman said the finance department should have been notified about the changes, and it was an oversight.
Chapman said timing is important if the proposed changes happen this year because bills will be sent soon.
“I’m trying to start before the next cycle,” he said. “Every person has to show evidence of taxes paid.”
Chapman agreed “it would be in the best interest of everyone concerned” to defer a vote until the next commission meeting on Oct. 20 to give everyone involved a chance to work out details.
In other business, a St. Simons resident whose appeal to the Board of Appeals was denied for an above-grade deck generated little sympathy by county commissioners.
The applicant, Jeff Carter, said he didn’t know he was required to get a permit when he built a deck with a hot tub in the backyard of a vacation rental home he owns.
Carter said the intent of the elevated deck was to protect the roots of a live oak with a 54-inch trunk, and he apologized for building the deck without a permit.
The deck encroaches on the side and rear setbacks on the substandard sized lot. A neighbor living directly behind the home said the deck and hot tub are a few inches from his property line.
He has concerns about how and when the deck would be used by vacation renters, noise and other potential problems. Thirteen residents in the area sent written objections to the deck, he said.
Carter said he has already rented out the home to vacationers, but when asked if he had a short-term rental license required by county ordinance, he said he wasn’t aware he needed one.
Commissioners made it clear they were not going to approve Carter’s appeal before the vote. And they wanted him to get a license to rent the home and enable the county to collect the occupational tax.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, who has expressed concerns in past meetings about homes on substandard lots on St. Simons Island, and the growing number of vacation rental homes on the island, said he is always reluctant to overturn a decision by the appeals board.
“Pleading ignorance doesn’t weigh favor with me,” Fendig said. “This is an example of a house on a substandard lot.”
Commissioner David O’Quinn had problems with the construction of a deck that encroached on neighboring property.
“There’s a reason we have setbacks in tight quarters,” he said. “I have big concerns about that.”
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal, a builder the past 45 years, didn’t buy Carter’s explanation of why he built a deck without a permit to protect the tree.
Fendig made the motion to deny the appeal and gave Carter 60 days to make the necessary modifications to get the deck into compliance or remove it. It passed unanimously, 6-0. Commissioner Walter Rafolski was not at the meeting.
An amendment to the New Hope planned development district was approved 5-1. Fred Barber, one of the property owners, said the amendment will reduce density and increase the conservation area.
Commissioner Allen Booker asked about possible African-American family grave sites on the property. Barber said he invited people to tour the property after they expressed concerns at a prior meeting. They toured the site to see if they could identify any potential grave sites, and they found none. Barber said he also checked county records and other sources and found no evidence.
In a prior meeting where the vote was deferred, Barber said he was required by law to stop disturbing dirt around any potential grave site and promised to do so. He also promised to provide interpretive signage at the site, even if no grave sites are ever found.
“What else do you want me to do?” he asked. “I’m willing to honor their heritage. What else can be done?”
An amendment to the Sinclair Tract planned development district was unanimously approved with conditions. The amendment allows for an 8-acre pond with permanent access to the development off Lawrence Road. No burring will be allowed on site and the hours of operation are limited between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
An amendment to the county ordinance for emergency management was also unanimously approved.
Andrew Leanza, the county’s director of emergency management and homeland security, said the changes include a standardized way to operate during emergencies accepted by the federal government, which includes training and the way documents are filed.
“It’s tied to funding,” he said.
Leanza said even though there was a cost involved in the latest response to Hurricane Ian, the county won’t be getting any state or federal aid because the impacts didn’t meet the threshold required by the government.