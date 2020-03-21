The Glynn County Commission voted Friday to declare a local state of emergency and close the county's beaches and the St. Simons Island pier through April 13 in an effort to hinder the spread of COVID-19.
The order will go into effect at 6 a.m. today.
Violators will be cited for trespassing, said interim Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins.
“Just because you live on the beach, you don’t own the beach,” said Commissioner Peter Murphy. “You live on Eleventh Street and you go through that access, it’s closed.”
Signs will be posted at all beach accesses, and the gates at the old Coast Guard station and Massengale Park parking areas will be locked, he said.
The beach will be patrolled the state Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Glynn County Schools Resource Officers.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will post signs on Interstate 95 in hopes of deterring would-be visitors, he said.
“This really is a team effort,” Wiggins said.
The vote passed 5-2. Commission Chairman Mike Browning and Commissioner Wayne Neal opposed the measure.
Commissioner David O’Quinn did not attend in person but voted via teleconference. He was self-quarantined at the time out of an abundance of caution, he said, as he may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Browning and Neal felt it would not be prudent to bar locals from using the beach and instead suggested tasking law enforcement personnel with enforcing social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
In effect, that would mean the officers would break up groups larger than 10 people. Browning said the act alone might dissuade visitors from coming to the beach.
O’Quinn disagreed. He said if the beach were open at all it would attract visitors, especially as more and more beaches up and down the East Coast are being shut down.
“If we have any semblance of leaving this beach open, we’re going to be inundated,” said Commissioner Bill Brunson. “There is a reason they’re closing these beaches, and it’s not because they want to.”
Brunson also felt the risk of inadvertently exposing law enforcement officers to people infected with COVID-19 was too high.
Tybee Island beaches are also closed, as are a number of beaches in Florida and South Carolina.
O’Quinn suggested imposing a curfew on bars and restaurants to stop people from gathering at night, but his proposal got little support from the commission.
The commission also voted 7-0 to amend its alcohol ordinance to allow establishments with on-premises alcohol licenses to sell alcohol to-go. That is a temporary measure also scheduled to end on April 13.
Many businesses are closing or removing seating from their main dining rooms in response to the outbreak and shifted to a takeout order system, according to Brunson.
The downside is that restaurants licensed to sell alcohol on-site could not also sell for off-premises consumption. Commissioners removed that restriction Friday.
It does impose some regulations, however. Alcohol sold to-go cannot be opened in the restaurant and it can only be picked up by the customer who ordered it. As with all alcohol sales, the customer must show proof they are over 21.
The new rule applies to all who already have licenses for consumption on-premises, said Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford. It does not require any additional permitting from the state or county.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to give county manager Alan Ours the authority to implement a COVID-19 response plan for county employees when it is complete and increased the size of expenditures he can make without commission approval from $25,000 to $50,000.
The increased purchasing power will only last through April 13. Ours said it would allow him to keep the minutia of county government running during the outbreak.
CAMDEN COUNTY
A public health warning has been issued in Camden County to limit the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
County officials said it is “imperative” to recognize gatherings of 10 or more pose a public health risk. Local businesses — specifically restaurants and bars — need to follow recommendations from the state and federal health advisories. And failure to do so jeopardizes the safety of those who gather on their premises.
Movement for the purpose of food and necessities, medical treatment and work will be allowed to continue unless directed otherwise.
The public is also encouraged to use the curbside pickup, drive-thru windows and carryout options offered by many restaurants still open for business.
Health officials said the public’s cooperation is “critical” to help reduce the spread of the virus.
The public notification sent late Friday afternoon ended with a caution to the public.
“Our community may be faced with stronger, more restrictive actions if voluntary measures do not reduce the risk of exposure to the community, in accordance with CDC guidelines."
The News' Gordon Jackson contributed to this article.