Glynn County commissioners renewed an old feud with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday that ended with a cut of $422,000 from the department’s $14.4 million budget.
Commission chairman Mike Browning noted last week the sheriff’s office has accrued over $1 million in overtime this year.
Sheriff Neal Jump requested a little over $1.1 million for overtime pay in the county’s upcoming fiscal year budget, which begins July 1.
It’s not uncommon, county officials said. The sheriff’s office routinely exceeds the overtime budgeted for it and that of other county departments.
“Is it because he’s shorthanded? What’s the answer to the question? How do you create that much?” Commissioner Bob Coleman asked at a county budget meeting Wednesday.
Friction has long existed between some commissioners and Jump, who maintains his office is effectively using the money it has.
Browning said the commission has tried to get answers before and hasn’t been happy with the ones it received. Nearly every time the answer comes down to the safety of detention center employees and inmates, he said.
The previous sheriff, Wayne Bennett, operated two smaller jails for less money, Browning said. The new jail was built to be state-of-the-art. It’s supposed to require fewer employees and be less expensive to operate.
That has proven not to be the case, Browning said. More employees work there than at the two old jails combined while costing more to operate.
The sheriff’s funding comes from the county government and commissioners have not often denied Jump’s requests.
Rather than continuing on the same course, Browning suggested going after the sheriff’s budget directly.
The commission can set the overtime budget for the sheriff’s office, Browning said.
And set the overtime budget they did, agreeing by majority consent to reduce the sheriff’s $1.1 million overtime request by $250,000 to a little more than $850,000.
It’s not the first time the county has cut the sheriff’s budget. Commissioners voted in 2016 to cut $150,000 from his overall budget because he was allegedly using the money to fund a drug enforcement squad — a duplication of county services.
Jump continues doing so to this day to the tune of $172,000, Browning said. He asked the commission to cut that amount out of the sheriff’s general budget.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said he didn’t agree on principle. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission expressed a desire to avoid furloughs and to especially avoid making cuts to public safety.
“We’re not telling the sheriff to get rid of the deputies,” said Commissioner Allen Booker. “He’s the one deciding what work they do. He’s the one who decided to put them on a drug squad.”
Browning noted the detention center has multiple vacant positions due to high turnover and that the sheriff could use the personnel there.
“The question is, are we going to take the money out of the budget for positions we haven’t approved that the money is clearly being spent on?” Browning said.
All commissioners supported making the $172,000 cut.
Jump said he believed the positions were provided by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, and could not support the cuts.
Jump declined comment Wednesday but sent a letter to the commission defending the use of overtime.
“This came as no surprise to me as each year, without fail, some members of the (commission) try and use the budgeting process to cast a negative shadow over the Glynn County Sheriff to adversely affect public perception,” Jump said in the letter.
Sheriff’s deputies don’t work traditional business hours and have to adapt to the various duties they are called upon to perform, Jump said.
That includes providing court security, inmate transportation, assisting other law enforcement agencies, guarding hospitalized inmates, securing and manning the county jail during hurricanes and training of personnel, according to the letter.
Only judges can determine the length and frequency of court proceedings and often his office assists the Glynn County Police Department with traffic and security during holidays and events, Jump said in the letter.
Aside from regular duties, Jump said the COVID-19 pandemic and public outcry around the killing of Ahmaud Arbery — which Browning noted are recent events — have stacked new burdens on the sheriff’s office.
Large public addresses, rallies and demonstrations in response to Arbery’s death at the hands of Greg McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, have required security, which his office provides.
Deputies have also been occupied helping state authorities with enforcement of Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive orders related to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Jump said detention security details are the lowest-paying jobs in the county’s public safety sector and are not very desirable. Turnover is high and positions are often vacant, which Jump suggested at least partially offsets overtime accrued by the sheriff’s office.
“If you will look closely at our budget numbers, you will see that the projections are not nearly as bad as you have portrayed them to be,” Jump wrote.
His defense failed to move commissioners.
“I read the sheriff’s letter,” said commissioner Peter Murphy. “I take no offense that he thinks this has somehow become a personal vendetta. It’s not. I think if anybody went through the line items with a view toward reality, it’s out of line.”
While noting the sheriff is a constitutionally mandated office and not directly beholden to the commission, vice chairman Bill Brunson said it may be a good idea to bring in a consultant to look at the jail’s operations.
“We’re not the only detention center in the United States that’s got issues like this,” Brunson said. “I can’t get my head around a business that’s predicated on 20 percent of its budget in overtime.”
Commissioners David O’Quinn and Neal said they wanted to discuss the issue directly with Jump, but others, including Booker, were in favor of taking a different route.
“When we are talking about cutting the hours of other county staff while the staff in his department are making that much overtime, it’s a fundamentally unfair discussion,” Booker said. “The taxpayers aren’t a blank check.”
Browning supported Brunson’s suggestion to bring in outside help.
“We need to have a management consultant come in for the best interest of the operation of that facility,” Browning said.
In 2015, the commission approved $800,000 in budget overruns at the sheriff’s office. Jump irked some commissioners at the time for failing to attend a meeting at which he believed he would be targeted with criticism.
The issue came up again in 2016 and 2017, with yearly overtime continuing to climb despite new detention center officers.