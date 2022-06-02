The response to an open records request can be time consuming for a government employee and the person waiting for information.
Glynn County has created a new position, open records officer, to deal with the myriad of requests seeking information about county operations or communications.
The new compliance officer, Sheila Williams, worked as a finance analyst for the county before being reassigned to the new position. She is the designated open records officer for the county, except for the police department.
The county’s communication’s director is designated as the alternate.
Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the number of open records requests has increased in recent years, taking up the time of employees in different departments.
Now, one person, Williams, will be responsible for gathering the information and following through on the process from beginning to end.
“In the past we didn’t have one person deal with that,” O’Quinn said of open records requests. “It wasn’t getting done the way we hoped.”
Katie Baasen, communications director for the county, said the goal is to improve customer service and respond to requests for information in a timely manner.
County communication directors have handled the request in the past, but the requests were basically passed on to department heads for answers. Now, the compliance officer will assume the burden of the searches and be responsible for responding to the requests for information, Baasen said.
There are also times when it’s impossible to respond to an open records request, she said.
“We do receive requests from time to time for records that do not exist or are not in the county’s possession,“ Baasen said. “There have been instances where the requestor could be vague and not provide enough detail in his/her request. We do, however, make every effort to fill each request and will contact the requestor for clarification and/or details to assist in fulfilling the request before closing it.”
O’Quinn said new software will help facilitate public information searches.
“This will help improve efficiency and accuracy,” he said.