County consultants seek input on zoning and construction regulations

The public is invited to hear from and give input to Glynn County consultants working on an update to local zoning and construction regulations at a meeting Thursday.

The Glynn County Commission hired consultants earlier this year to work on an overhaul of its zoning ordinance to bring regulations in line with the vision laid out in the county’s comprehensive plan. Commissioners set aside $200,000 in this year’s budget to cover the project.

As part of the process, the consultants plan to seek input from the public at certain points, the first being this Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the newly-renovated Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.

— The Brunswick News

