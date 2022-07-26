TSW, the consultant that helped create a proposed zoning ordinance that has drawn much criticism, has agreed to meet with county officials in an attempt to salvage the document.
Members of a committee created to review and edit TSW’s proposed revised ordinances voted last month to reject the entire 180-page document. The committee reached that conclusion after several meetings where entire sections were rejected.
County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn, County Manager Bill Fallon and County Attorney Aaron Mumford met last week via conference call with TSW officials to discuss the status of the ordinance. They have agreed to work with Fallon to re-examine the draft document and to create a more simplified and streamlined version that will be acceptable to commissioners.
The decision to rework the draft was based on feedback from the zoning review committee and public comment from the meetings.
TSW is working on a proposed timeline for the updated draft and will take in consideration the public comments and discussions from earlier zoning review committee meetings.
In a phone interview Monday, O’Quinn said the agreement to rework the proposed rewrite was reached last week with TSW. The timeline to create the updated draft will be reached by the end of the week, he said.
“At this point, most of the interaction will be between the county manager and TSW,” he said.
The commission had originally asked the ordinance to be completed by the end of the year. O’Quinn said that deadline is no longer an expectation.
“We need to make sure it gets done well,” he said. “There’s definitely work to be done on it.”