A requirement to list potential uses for property in areas of Glynn County zoned light industrial may be a near impossible task.
County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal made the conclusion during a discussion at Tuesday’s special-called meeting about a woman trying to open a dance studio but isn’t allowed to because it isn’t specifically listed in the light industrial zoning ordinance.
The woman, who Neal said has been trying to resolve the issue for six months, wants to open her businesses in a building with ceilings tall enough to do everything she wants inside. And the owner of the building does not want to rezone the property commercial.
Commissioners were asked to consider an amendment to the ordinance that would allow schools offering instruction in art, music, dance, drama, gymnastics, cheerleading or other similar activities would be allowed. Gyms and fitness studios would also be allowed if county commissioners approve the proposal at a later meeting.
“There is nothing in light industrial for these type of businesses,” Neal said. “I would like to direct staff to create language (in the ordinance) so this doesn’t become so onerous to get things done.”
A proposed amendment to the county’s master plan was also discussed at the meeting. The amendment is needed to address master plans that have been changed in projects in planned phases that were derailed during the Great Recession.
In some instances, the developments are under new ownership and the plans have been modified, requiring a planning commission review and approval by county commissioners.
The two options commissioners are recommending are for the county’s community development director and county manager to have the authority to make administrative changes. The other option is for the county commission to also be part of the approval process.
The county could also soon have a new revenue source — billboards. Commissioners discussed renting county property of Interstate 95 at Exit 38 to a billboard company.
“This can be an income generator on property that can’t generate income,” Neal said. “I cannot see a reason not to do it.”
Commissioners also approved County Manager Bill Fallon’s recommendation for a new assistant county manager, Shawn Boatright.
The meeting opened with a presentation from Hercules/Pinova officials about the company’s ongoing cleanup of what is described as “legacy contamination” from decades ago, before environmental laws.
The plant, in operation since the 1920s, has been criticized for the length of time it’s taken to address some of the groundwater and soil contamination. An estimated 50,000 tons of soil has been shipped off the site.
Contamination of groundwater is being treated with oxidant injections that are described as expensive. Toxaphine contamination in fish continues to decline, a sign the cleanup is working.