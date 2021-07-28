Glynn County residents could see a $60 a year increase in the solid waste collection fee Jan. 1.
Members of the county finance committee decided at Tuesday’s meeting to defer making a recommendation after discussing two options.
The first choice would be to keep the current annual rate of $125 for solid waste collection, but that would mean an end to recycling bins. The other option would be to keep the existing service, including recycling, at a cost of $185 a year.
One concern is the proposed rate hike may appear to be a tax increase among some residents. Another concern is about half the residents use the recycling bins for trash.
Committee members agreed to schedule a public hearing to discuss the options at the Aug. 5 county commission meeting and let the full board decide how it wants to proceed.
Commissioner David O’Quinn chairs the committee, the members of which include Commissioners Cap Fendig and Walter Rafolski.
In other business, the committee recommended to the full commission:
• Amending the library system budget to reflect a state library system grant of $17,587 for the purchase of additional books.
• Approving a bike corridor study in Brunswick at no cost to the county.
• Spending $134,510 for new firewall software. The next generation firewall will provide enhanced cyber security for the county.
• Spending more than $33,000 for drainage work around the Golden Isles Parkway and nearly $150,000 for an excavator to maintain ditches.
• Funding for a new traffic light at the interaction of Scranton Connector and Stafford Avenue.