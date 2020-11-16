The Glynn County Police Department may be getting new and improved body cameras in the near future.
GCPD Officer Colin Scogin told the county’s Police Advisory Panel last week that the department has 118 officers employed, 11 certified candidates in the hiring process, and needs cameras for 133 sworn officers in total.
“We have aging body cameras currently,” Scogin said. “Our body cameras are about eight years old, they’re designed to last no more than five years by (manufacturer) Axon (Enterprises).”
Officers also want in-car cameras, which they have not had before. The department has 99 patrol vehicles. Ideally, the county would also purchase signal devices to activate body cameras whenever a patrol car’s lights are turned on, a patrol car is involved in a collision or when an officer draws a taser or firearm.
Additionally, Scogin said the department should move from on-site data storage for body camera footage to a cloud server, which is safer and more widely accessible for both police and the public.
Two body camera makers, Axon and Watchdog, submitted proposals to the county. Axon’s equipment more than meets the county’s needs, Scogin said, while Watchdog fell short. The Savannah Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office use Axon, he continued.
GCPD personnel met with Jacksonville law enforcement and were impressed with the equipment, he said.
Glynn County commissioners must give final approval on major expenditures. The seven-member governing body is scheduled to discuss the matter at a work session on Tuesday at 2 p.m. It will be broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, commissioners will hear an update on a beach parking fee study done by the county’s revenue study committee. Committee members found a fee could bring in over $300,000 a year if applied only to visitors and not Glynn County residents. Commissioner David O’Quinn asked for the study with the intention of funding beach safety initiatives and beautification, among other things.
Other items on the agenda are presentations on a St. Simons Island traffic study, amendments to the Glynn County Airport Commission ordinance, a citizen review board and a request from Commissioner Bob Coleman to rename the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park after the late Robert Torras, Sr., who passed away in March.