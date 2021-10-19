The trial of three White men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, which began with jury selection Monday, is going to be time-consuming for county employees who are part of the incident command.
County commissioners Thursday will consider overtime pay for certain employees normally exempt for getting paid overtime for more than a 40-hour work week who are specifically assigned to the work in the incident command during the trial.
The time-and-a-half overtime pay will continue until the high-profile trial ends.
Those who will not get overtime pay include the county manager, county attorney, assistant county manager, director of public works, director of community development, police chief, fire chief, chief financial officer, director of human resources, finance manager, director of information technology, director of recreation, internal auditor, director of emergency management and homeland security, and any elected or appointed official.
Commissions will also consider an intergovernmental agreement between the county and city of Brunswick to pay for the Unified Command for the trial against the three suspects Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan.
If approved, the county will pay 80 percent of costs associated with the trial with the city paying the remaining 20 percent. The command is tasked with identifying and contracting for services, lodging, food or materials related to the trial costs.
In other business on the agenda commissioners will:
• Consider a rezoning request of a 13-acre tract on Blythe Island from one-family residential to forest agricultural to allow for a horse farm. The Mainland Planning Commission is recommending approval of the request with a limit of 15 horses and only domesticated livestock on the property.
• Consider approval of a conditional-use permit to operate a mini warehouse at 2901 Scarlett St., another on the 3400 block of U.S. 17 and one at 3701 Altama Ave.
• Vote on a rezoning request from medium residential to highway commercial at the 5500 block of Altama Avenue to allow construction of a new Checkers restaurant.
• Listen to an appeal of a decision made by the county board of appeals rejecting a variance request for the encroachment of existing air conditioning units.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. and can be watched live on the county’s Facebook page or at youtube.com/user/glynnboc/live.