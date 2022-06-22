Glynn County will save $183,000 by leasing voting machines required by state elections officials who require one machine for every 250 registered voters.
Chris Channell, Glynn County elections supervisor, told county commissioners at Tuesday’s special called meeting the lease agreement with the state is only a Band Aid until the General Assembly reconsiders its mandate on the ratio of voting machines and registered voters.
Glynn County is not among the areas of the state where long lines have been an issue thanks to strong turnout for early voting.
“I think we can do it with the equipment we have,” he said.
Without the lease with the state, Channell said the county would have to purchase at least 16 new voting machines.
That doesn’t mean the county can avoid the expense of new voting machines, Channell said. Even if the state agrees to modify the ratio or give exemptions to some counties with strong early voter turnout, Channell said the county will eventually have to buy more machines as the population grows.
Turnout for early voting should be a consideration for the requirement for voting machines, he said.
“They need to change that law,” Channell said. “We have one more attempt to convince the General Assembly.”
Director of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Andrew Leanza made a presentation to county commissioners about establishing three hurricane evacuation zones in Glynn County.
Zone 1 would be the islands, Zone 2 everything east of I-95 an Zone 3 the remainder of the county.
Bill Massey, a consultant with Dewberry, gave a startling storm surge risk assessment for Coastal Georgia.
“Georgia has the worst potential for storm surge on the East Coast of the United States,” he said. “A tropical storm sends water beyond Interstate 95 in most of these counties.”
The last time the state took a direct hit from a hurricane was in 1898. The two hurricanes, Matthew and Irma, that the area is still recovering from were tropical storms by the time they struck the county.
“One of the problems we have here in Georgia is amnesia,” he said. “We haven’t had a direct hit from a hurricane since 1898.”
A consideration for the creation of the zones also has to do with the direction of the hurricane. If it’s skirting the coast, it might only be necessary to evacuate Zone 1, whereas a storm threatening to make landfall in Glynn County will require a much stronger response by emergency officials.
Leanza said he plans to make the same presentation to Brunswick officials to get their support for the proposed evacuation zones.
“It’s about getting people out,” Leanza said. “It’s about saving lives and an orderly evacuation.”