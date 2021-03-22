On Tuesday, the Glynn County Finance Committee will discuss a proposal to add a new lifeguard team at Gould’s Inlet during the summer season on St. Simons Island.
Salaries for four additional lifeguards in May and June, the last two months of the current fiscal year, supplies, services, new storage shed, radios, defibrillator, thermal imaging gear, a new utility vehicle and jet ski would cost $61,900, according to a memo from county Recreation and Parks Department Director Lisa Gurganus.
Lifeguards are only on duty full-time during the summer season between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
During a county work session last week, Gurganus said the county would likely have to commit another $50,000 in the fiscal year 2022 — which begins in July — for lifeguard pay.
The area around Massengale Park and the old Coast Guard station is the most active part of the beach, she said, but close to a third of water rescues occur at Gould’s Inlet, she told county commissioners last week.
Commissioners did not vote to commit last week but gave a “consensus” opinion that they wanted to move ahead with the new lifeguard team.
The finance committee only makes recommendations to the county commission. Whatever the committee decides on Tuesday, the county commissioners will deliver a final decision at a future meeting.
Also on the agenda is a request to spend $10,700 on a new utility vehicle for the lifeguards, as the one they have is “rusting out,” according to Public Works Director Dave Austin.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, and will be broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
In other business, the finance committee will consider recommending the county commission replace the stamped brick middle surface of a roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard with greenery.
“The island commissioner (District 2 Commissioner Cap Fendig) finds it desirous to have an ornate centerpiece,” according to a memo from Austin to the committee. “It has been requested to ask the (commissioners) for permission to go out to bids for construction of a landscape planter consisting of split-faced block with a cap block, sixteen feet in diameter, 30 inches high, surrounded by a six-foot curb island with stucco finish and type 7 curb face. The planter will be finished with the inclusion of three palm trees and various other plantings.”
The Live Oak Garden Club has also requested to plant grass around the outside of the traffic circle.
Citizens have expressed their opinions about the roundabout design at public meetings and online, most finding the traffic feature unattractive. But adding the decorative center would introduce new problems.
“Installation of a planter at this location will change traffic patterns due to the restricted turn radius that would be considerably impacted requiring installation of traffic warning signs and reroute alternatives to be posted,” Austin’s memo reads. “Any bid package would contain the required signage and reroute locations.”
The committee will also consider making recommendations on proposals to:
• Spend $10,800 on a new storage shed for Selden Park.
• Purchase a $16,850 utility vehicle for Glynn County Fire Rescue to be used in beach rescue operations.
• Award a $153,440 Sea Island Road sidewalk construction contract to Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup.
• Award a $351,365 contract for Frederica Road sidewalk improvements to the Mitchell Group of Carrollton.
• Buy $220,800 in wetland mitigation credits from the U.S. Corps of Engineers so the county can resume the reconstruction of Pennick Road.
• Reject a bid in excess of $1.5 million from Swindell Construction for a Harry Driggers Road sidewalk project. The project in question is phase 2 of a larger SPLOST project, the total budget for which is $1.1 million.