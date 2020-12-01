Glynn County’s personnel committee delivered a recommendation in a special called meeting Monday on management of the county’s pension plan for its 950 employees.
County commissioners Peter Murphy and Wayne Neal, two of the personnel committee’s three members, voted to recommend tapping Nationwide Retirement Solutions to manage the defined contribution plan. Commissioner Bob Coleman, the third member, was absent.
Two other organizations — Empower and the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia — threw their hats in the ring but were found lacking compared to the services offered by Nationwide.
The County Commission will consider giving final approval Thursday.
Finance committee members punted the decision last week, saying they felt the county’s pension committee would be more suited to the role. That changed after county manager Alan Ours noted some employees serve as members of that body, which might prove a conflict of interest. Commissioners Allen Booker, Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn voted unanimously to send the matter to the personnel committee instead, which had to call the special meeting before the new management company takes over in January.
In October, Glynn County commissioners voted to put all new employees on a pension plan similar to a 401k retirement plan than a traditional government pension to reduce the county’s liability.
Under the old model, called a defined benefit plan, retirement benefits are determined when an employee is hired. Employees become progressively more vested in the retirement plan until they reach 11 years of employment, after which they are fully vested. Employees who retire are paid monthly from the defined benefit plan.
In the new pension system, called a defined contribution plan, the county will contribute the equivalent of 3 percent of an employee’s salary annually into a retirement account. An employee can pay into the account as well, which the county will match up to an additional 3 percent of the employee’s annual pay.
Any employees hired before commissioners voted to change on Oct. 15 can retain their defined benefits plan.
Out of roughly 950 county employees, 825 were eligible for a pension as of Monday, according to county officials. The overwhelming majority of those were employed before the commission made its decision to switch to the new pension system. A total of 440 were vested to some degree in a defined benefit plan.
Commissioners have in the past called the defined benefits plan the “Cadillac” of retirement plans but noted the potential pitfall it presents.
The last publicly available analysis of the county’s pension commitments, dated Jan. 1, 2019, found that all employees, past and present, who are vested in the defined benefit plan will eventually be due about $109.6 million. In its pension accounts, the county had $105.2 million, leaving it close to $4.4 million short.
This would only be an issue if everyone vested in the plan retired at once, but in past discussions, commissioners said they felt it would be more fiscally responsible to switch to the defined contribution plan, which does not come with the same liability issues.