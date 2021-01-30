Glynn County commissioners hope to set the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 apart from past sales tax initiatives.
The commission voted earlier this week to officially call for a SPLOST 2021 referendum on March 16. Early voting will start on Feb. 22.
Commissioners propose implementing a three-year 1 percent sales tax, which would generate a total of $68.5 million that would be divided up among the county, city, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority for infrastructure and capital projects.
The electorate will have the final say on the tax.
At the top of the project list are two major infrastructure projects and the engineering and groundwork for a third — widening Glynco Parkway to four lanes.
Another project on the list is the design, blueprinting and administrative work to prepare for an expansion of the Glynn County Courthouse. Including the cost of construction engineering for a project but not the project itself is a first for Glynn County, and part of a new method of completing SPLOST projects that commissioners hope will be smooth and reduce the risk of exceeding cost estimates.
“It’s just like building your house,” said Commission Chairman Wayne Neal, who owns Regency Custom Homes. “You don’t start it and then figure out how much it costs down the road.”
The estimate for what engineering services might cost to draw up plans for a project is going to be more accurate than attempting to pin down how much a large project might cost years down the road. Two examples of why commissioners feel that’s important are the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park and the new animal control shelter, both of which came in well over budget due to increased construction costs years after they were conceived.
“We’re not guessing three to five years out anymore,” Neal said.
Most of the commission is also in agreement that SPLOST 2021 needs dedicated, full-time leadership. County employees like Public Works Director Dave Austin and County Engineer Paul Andrews managed most SPLOST 2016 projects, which forced them to split their efforts and time between their regular jobs and the management of large, in some cases, multi-million-dollar projects.
“We’re not going to contract out a firm to manage those,” Neal said. “We feel like we can hire or move into that position project managers that are dedicated to that, getting the projects moving.”
Milestones and completion schedules will keep the process open to the public and help the commission gauge performance.
“It’s all on the table to find a better way to control cost,” Neal said. ”We’ve got a new composition of commissioners who want to try things differently.”
Neal said he believes the commission has a winning formula to complete SPLOST 2021 projects in a timely and efficient manner.
“I think it’s a better way, but we’ve got to prove it,” Neal said.
Should the SPLOST pass at the ballot box, Neal said the commission will first focus on constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads. The project will cost an estimated $6 million, the most on any single item.
“We envision a roundabout as the next step there,” said Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands. “We’ve sought other ideas or options and so far nobody has brought anything up that works otherwise.”
It was rated the worst intersection in terms of both safety and efficiency countywide, he said.
“It’s a safety issue because traffic is so jammed up in there, it’s hard for rescue, police and fire to move quickly through there,” Fendig said. “It’s D-rated, but in the terminology of our educational system it’s F, the worst.”
Some widening will probably be needed along both Sea Island and Frederica Roads leading up to the intersection, but he left that up to the engineers to decide.
“The roundabout is not a vacuum by itself. We have to take that into consideration in the design process,” said At-large Commissioner David O’Quinn.
Given the amount of growth that has occurred in the last few decades and will continue for the foreseeable future, the county is years behind where it needs to be on infrastructure development, Fendig said.
Fendig ran for office to address problems that will have ramifications for years to come. Not all of the solutions will be popular, he said.
“We are behind the curve primarily in roadwork because growth on the island has over-exceeded the capacity, and this intersection is a perfect example of that,” Fendig said.
Another high-priority item is the intersection of Canal Road and Harry Driggers Boulevard, which commissioners also want to replace with a roundabout, the cost of which has been estimated at $5 million.
To accommodate the future widening of Canal Road and Glynco Parkway to four lanes, the roundabout will be a two-lane circle.
“We’re creating the groundwork to do improvements on Glynco Parkway and four-lane it and Canal (Road),” Neal said.
SPLOST 2021 includes another $2 million for planning and design work on the Glynco widening.
One item, $3 million listed simply for road repaving, is coupled with a recurring grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which pays for most of the resurfacing, said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin. SPLOST 2021, if approved, will pay Glynn County’s share.
A list of roads pulled from a countywide survey of street conditions gets sent to the GDOT at the beginning of each year along with the grant application.
“We had a survey done a few years back on the conditions of the roads and we’re working down that list,” Austin said.
The project list for the latest sales tax proposal includes $2.5 million for the first phase of an overhaul to the old Coast Guard station beach parking area on St. Simons Island; $3.5 million for a new Glynn County Fire Station No. 5 at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport; $1.5 million for Blythe Island Regional park improvements; and $1 million for improvements to the North Glynn Recreation Complex.