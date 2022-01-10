Glynn County Commissioners will hold five town halls from Jan. 13 to March 29 to discuss “local issues” and a possible SPLOST 2022.
The first on the list, scheduled for Jan. 13 at Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, will be hosted by Commissioner Sammy Tostensen, who represents District 1. Commission Vice Chairman Wayne Neal and Commissioners Allen Booker, Bill Brunson and Cap Fendig will host the rest, according to the release.
“The meetings will be an open forum to discuss local issues, a potential SPLOST 2022 program and take questions,” the statement reads. “Each person will be given five minutes to speak and the meetings will end promptly after one hour. The public is encouraged to attend, wear masks and practice social distancing.”
The announcement did not place a limit on the “local issues” that can be discussed at the town hall meetings.
The topic of a new special- purpose, local-option sales tax, or SPLOST, comes roughly 10 months after the public rejected the commission’s last proposal. In a referendum held in March of 2021, 53.5% voted against the measure and 46.5% voted in favor.
SPLOST is a 1% sales tax that can be implemented for up to six years at a time to raise money for capital projects in the county’s jurisdiction. Proceeds must be split with municipalities within the county’s boundaries, and Glynn County has elected in past proposals to give a cut to the Jekyll Island Authority and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission as well.
Proposed on the SPLOST 2021 list were high-dollar infrastructure projects on the mainland and St. Simons Island, including improvements to the intersections of Sea Island and Frederica roads and Glynco Parkway and Canal Road. Various other road, sidewalk, drainage, water and sewer projects, park upgrades and an overhaul of the old Coast Guard station parking area at East Beach rounded out the list, which totaled $68.5 million.
A feature commissioners highlighted was the inclusion of two items in the list that were not capital projects, but the planning for future projects. If the SPLOST 2021 referendum had passed, it would have paid for the planning and design phase of an upgrade to the Glynn County Courthouse and St. Simons Island gateway, which commissioners would have been obligated to complete whether or not a future SPLOST passed.
It was not enough to sway more than 46.5% of the 6,845 people who cast a vote in the referendum, however.