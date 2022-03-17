Glynn County commissioners will consider contracting with a surveying firm to determine the impact of two potential overhauls to the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads.
One concept includes the addition of several turn lanes while keeping the traffic light, while the other would remove that in favor of a roundabout design.
“The commission has been reviewing the concepts over the course of a few meetings, so we need to survey the whole area to see how these fit into the property that we’re going to need,” said county Public Works Director Dave Austin.
“Once they get to the concepts, they can figure out how much impact turn lanes will have on the ground out there, and how much impact a roundabout will have.”
In a memo to county commissioners, Austin recommends paying $35,000 to Southeastern Engineering, Inc., to conduct the survey and provide detailed plans showing how each design will impact the intersection.
Chief among the concerns are utilities, Austin explained. Georgia Power has power lines overhead while the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and AT&T have assets underground, not to mention trees.
“You can get an idea what the impact is, but until you start staking it out you don’t really know (what the impact will be),” Austin said. “Everybody’s got something that goes through this intersection.”
Funds for the project will come from a $1 million allotment provided to At-large Commissioner David O’Quinn for use on capital projects countywide.
The seven-member commission voted in December to dole out $1 million to each member to use on capital projects in their districts. Glynn County is divided into five commission districts, with O’Quinn and Commissioner Walter Rafolski representing the county as a whole as at-large commissioners.
In other business, the commission will consider ruling on a rezoning to allow for wood chip storage and some residential development at a property at the corner of Glyndale Drive and Picric Street.
The Mainland Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the request over the objections of some environmental groups and nearby residents.
Property owner Josh Kirkland piled up several tons of wood pellets salvaged from a fire that destroyed a Logistec warehouse at the East River Terminal in Brunswick’s south end in May 2021 to process them into sawdust to sell.
That parcel, however, did not have the proper zoning for light industrial activity. After some residents of nearby homes complained to code enforcement about it, the owner was notified he violated county ordinance.
In response, Kirkland filed for a rezoning of the property to allow for the wood pellet storage. He withdrew the first application and filed an adjusted one, which was approved by the MPC last week with some modifications.
In his second application, Kirkland asked for a two-year grace period to remove the pellets. MPC members voted to drop that to 18 months, as well as prohibit any more wood pellets on the land and restrict future commercial uses of the property.
Several spoke at the meeting to oppose the rezoning, including Glynn Environmental Coalition Executive Director Rachael Thompson. She reiterated concerns brought to her by area residents, mostly regarding the sudden clear-cutting and potentially harmful effects on air quality from the sawdust operation.
She also noted that if the measure is approved, the county would be letting a developer get away with very light punishment for a violation of its ordinances.
Commissioners also will consider:
• Contracting with one of three consultants for an evaluation of space needs in the Glynn County Courthouse.
• Recognizing the recent championship wins by the county Recreation and Parks Department’s 12U girls and 8U boys all-star basketball teams.
• Issuing an alcohol license to Village Creek Landing LLC at 526 South Harrington Road.
• Rescinding a contract with Swindell Construction for a new sidewalk on Harry Driggers Boulevard and combining it with another contract the county has with the company.
• Rezoning five lots on Oscar Lane in the Country Club Heights area to allow for more residential development, potentially including mobile homes.
• A conditional use permit for a 23,868-square-foot mini-warehouse and climate-controlled storage facility at 100 and 200 Daniel Lane. If commissioners approve the permit, the owner must get a site plan approved.
• An ordinance amendment exempting heating and air conditioning units elevated above grade from yard setback requirements.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.