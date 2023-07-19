An agreement for the Glynn County Board of Elections and Voter Registration to run the city of Brunswick’s elections will be considered at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The agreement includes the use of Howard Coffin Park for all city and county elections. It also calls for the board of elections to handle city campaign finance filing requirements and establishing the invoicing and payment process for the payment of city election costs to the county.
An intergovernmental agreement between the city and the county sheriff’s office will be considered. The proposed agreement calls for the sheriff’s office to provide temporary law enforcement services in Brunswick. In return, the city will reimburse the sheriff’s office for the time of the deputies and mileage.
The proposed one-year agreement is similar to one the city has with the county police department.
Commissioners will also be asked to extend the intergovernmental agreement between the city and county police department until March 31, 2024.
Three Public Safety and Community Violence Reduction Grants totaling about $1.2 million will be considered. One grant for more than $871,000 will be used for gunshot detection technology and vehicle identification equipment.
A second grant for more than $214,000 will be used to support the county’s behavior health response team. The third grant for more than $159,000 from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget will be used toward the purchase of metal detectors and X-ray machines for the Glynn County courthouses.
The meeting will open with a proclamation recognizing July 29 through Aug. 5 as Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week, followed by a donation of firefighting equipment from Georgia Pacific to the Glynn County Fire Department.
Appointments will be made to the Blythe Island Advisory Board. Commission Chairman Wayne Neal will nominate the District 3 representative, Commissioner David Sweat will appoint the District 4 representative, and Commissioner Bo Clark will appoint the At-large Post 1 representative.
The commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the Glynn County Historic Courthouse, 701 G Street, in Brunswick.