An agreement for the Glynn County Board of Elections and Voter Registration to run the city of Brunswick’s elections will be considered at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.

The agreement includes the use of Howard Coffin Park for all city and county elections. It also calls for the board of elections to handle city campaign finance filing requirements and establishing the invoicing and payment process for the payment of city election costs to the county.

