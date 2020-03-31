Glynn County Commissioners voted to extend closures and business deadlines from April 13 to April 30, added the beach on Sea Island to a list of closed areas and placed a moratorium on hotel, motel and short term rental closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We closed the beach on St. Simons (on March 20), we didn’t close the beach on Sea Island. The question is, do we need to take action?” Browning said.
Commissioner Peter Murphy noted that he broached the subject when the county first discussed closing the beaches on St. Simons Island.
“Unfortunately, what has happened in the ensuing 11 days is that more and more reports are coming out of people gathering on the beach and flaunting the restrictions we put on St. Simons Island’s beach,” Murphy said.
He said he was "optimistic but realistic" about the situation. Citing his medical background, Murphy said the virus will continue to spread until everyone is practicing social distancing.
“This is a point where we can’t abide people who are flaunting our restrictions or guidelines at a basic level,” Murphy said.
Murphy motioned to close the beach at Sea Island ”beginning immediately.” The motion passed unanimously.
Jekyll Island and Tybee Island beaches also are closed.
Following the Sea Island discussion, the commission voted to extend all deadlines and closures, including the closure of the Sea Island and St. Simons Island beaches, from April 13 to April 30.
“In a conversation with Dr. Lawton Davis, the director of the Coastal Health District, he indicated that over the next few weeks they expect, as testing is done, the number of cases (of COVID-19) to increase. He strongly indicated the measures we put in place should continue,” county manager Alan Ours said. "I think it would be prudent and beneficial.”
Both St. Simons Island and Sea Island beaches will reopen on April 30.
It is unknown at this time whether the Jekyll Island beaches will remain closed beyond the original reopening date set by the Jekyll Island Authority, April 13.
"If circumstances change, and I think they won't, we can revisit this," Murphy said.
Commissioners also voted to shut down hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, hostels and short term rentals on St. Simons Island and Sea Island from 6 a.m. tomorrow through April 30. Current guests will not be allowed to extend their stays.
"I have talked to a number of realtors and they are in favor of closing short term rentals on St. Simons Island for the foreseeable future," said commissioner Wayne Neal.
Murphy said this part would likely be self-enforcing.
"Some might ask, 'How will this be enforced?' I think we've all heard from the big managers of short term rentals that are all-in on this, but we haven't heard from everybody," Murphy said. "But I believe that if people are violating this, and we put this in ordinance form, we will be hearing from neighbors who are seeing license plates from New York or other hotspots."
County attorney Aaron Mumford said the measure includes 15 categories of exemptions:
• Health care workers
• First responders
• U.S. National Guard
• Law enforcement personnel.
• State and federal employees on official business
• Airline crew members on official business in Glynn County
• Pilots flying for Medical Mercy Missions
• Patients of county medical facilities and their immediate families
• Journalists
• Displaced county residents
• County residents who can't live in their homes due to circumstances outside their control, like fire or flooding
• County residents using hotels as transitional living arrangements
• People sheltering in hotels due to domestic violence
• Hotel employees, service providers and contractors
• Incident responders on official business in Glynn County
• County residents who, for any reason, are temporarily unable to reside in their homes
Commissioner Allen Booker said the commission should get more information on what other local governments have and that the ban should apply to the entire county.
"If we close down the island, what stops people from filling up the hotels and motels on the mainland? And what are they doing elsewhere, in Albany and Atlanta?" Booker asked. "What should we be doing to stop ourselves from becoming the next hotspot?
"If they're on I-95 they're not going to stay down there. There's no point in closing down just the island. They'll just go somewhere else."
Commission chairman Mike Browning said there's a lot of important work going on in the county, such as the expansion of the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick hospital, and that closing down temporary lodging on the mainland would do a lot of harm.
Ultimately, the commission voted 6-0 to approve the temporary lodging ban. Commissioner Bob Coleman was unable to vote due to technical difficulties during the virtual meeting.
Violating any part of the order is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and up to 60 days in jail.
In an interview on Monday, Browning said the commission would discuss banning flights coming from New York City. Browning said during the Tuesday meeting that the commission has no jurisdiction over flights coming in or out of the county's two airports.
The commissioners instead decided to ask the Glynn County Airport Commission to screen passengers coming in and quarantine them if necessary.
Airports in other parts of the country have implemented strict measures to combat COVID-19, Browning said, but it was done by higher authorities.
Commissioners also voted to put up signs advising the public to practice social distancing and including coronavirus-related health information.
While they didn't take any immediate action on the matter, the commission also talked about banning door-to-door solicitations.