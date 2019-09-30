With a December deadline, local government agencies participating in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 are getting ready to shave down their wishlists of projects.
A new SPLOST — a one percent sales tax approved or denied by public vote — will be on the ballot in the May 2020 primary election. Proceeds from the tax must be spent on whatever is outlined on the ballot.
While the general outline on the ballot will likely not include the full list, each government entity has generally stuck to the lists of projects they released prior to the SPLOST 2016 vote.
The city of Brunswick and the Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission are still working on setting their priorities. The Jekyll Island Authority submitted its final list, while Glynn County released a wishlist of projects county commissioners will cut to fit projected revenue from SPLOST 2020.
Foremost on county commissioners’ minds is an expansion of the Glynn County Courthouse and infrastructure.
“I’ve thought through it, and I think my overarching philosophy looking at these projects is to keep it simple and what are our immediate needs in the community,” said county Commissioner David O’Quinn.
Glynn County Superior Court judges Stephen Kelley and Stephen Scarlett addressed the commission in May, claiming the current courthouse doesn’t meet the needs of the various courts and associated staff.
“Judge Kelley and Judge Scarlett made a very compelling case for the courthouse needs,” said Commissioner Peter Murphy. “If you look at the community, one of the more basic needs and requirements of an advanced county is to meet the needs of law enforcement and the judicial system.”
A committee of local construction, architecture and security experts recommended the commission go through with an expansion, which could cost as much as $50 million.
“I think the next step is for that group to meet with the people in Atlanta, the Heery company, who did the analysis five or six years ago to see what could be done to accommodate the needs of courthouse expansion and determine exactly how much SPLOST revenue will be required to meet the needs and if it could be done in an incremental fashion,” Murphy said. “I don’t believe we have the capacity to devote half of the anticipated five-year SPLOST revenue to just the courthouse.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson said he felt the courthouse will be the determining factor in the final list.
“It’s obviously going to be a bigger number than anything else. Once we’ve got the scope nailed down on that, we can start paring the list down,” Brunson said. “Based on our preliminary meetings with (the committee), if we don’t do something with it soon we’re going to have an issue by the time we can address it again.”
Commissioner Wayne Neal, on the other hand, said the courthouse should wait.
“My thoughts are ‘Not in this SPLOST.’ I’m more focused on infrastructure and those improvements. Joint water and sewer is going to need a good cut,” Neal said.
There’s been talk of using SPLOST money to pay for design and engineering work, he said, and using a later penny tax to pay for actual construction. Neal said he could support that.
For most commissioners, road, bridge, drainage and sidewalk projects take a back seat to the courthouse. Infrastructure is still a high priority, however.
“I think the key thing people want to hear, I want to focus on our infrastructure, both in-ground and surface,” said commission Chairman Mike Browning. “Drainage, roads, sidewalks, we still have a lot of drainage issues. I think we have some road projects, resurfacing. Improvements to roads to make traffic flow better. And sidewalks, there’s always somewhere that needs sidewalks.
“I think about it the same way as (SPLOST) 2016, a lot of infrastructure and joint water and sewer is included with that ... The only above-ground project, building project if you will, is what we may do with the courthouse depending on the report we get back from the space needs committee.”
O’Quinn suggested road, intersection, drainage and sewer improvements around the county, like widening Canal Road and Glynco Parkway to speed up traffic between U.S. Highway 17 and the Ga. 25 Spur. He also said the county should work to increase ease of access to Interstate 95 for industrial and commercial traffic.
Murphy was focused on his district, St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands. The second phase of a Pier Village drainage project and sidewalks around St. Simons Island topped his priorities.
Neal pointed to the intersection where Canal Road, Harry Driggers Boulevard and Glynco Parkway meet, hoping a proposed roundabout at the location makes the list.
Commissioner Allen Booker took a different approach. He declined to comment on his priorities but said that he wanted to consider paying for some non-infrastructure projects other than the courthouse with SPLOST 2020 revenue.
“I’m going to reserve that,” Booker said. “We have the courthouse issues, and we have the other infrastructure things, but I have other civic areas that I think will yield us revenues versus just having to invest in the courthouse. There’s a lot of ways to look at infrastructure, and we have to be more creative.”
The county shouldn’t even be considering a SPLOST 2020 yet, said commissioner Bob Coleman.
“Quite frankly, my priorities are the unfinished and un-started 2016 projects,” Coleman said. “These guys are sitting down there — and I’m the Lone Ranger on a lot of this — I don’t know how they think they’re going to get another SPLOST moving or even considered if they don’t get the things done they presented to the voters three years ago. I don’t know that it’s even a feasible thing to do at this point.”
In contrast, Browning said all SPLOST 2016 projects would be underway by the time SPLOST 2016 collection ends in September 2020.
People are unhappy with several things, Coleman said — like a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter coming in more than $1 million over-budget and a roundabout at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island — and likely won’t support another penny tax so soon.
“You’ve just had too much negativity here in the last year and a half,” Coleman said. “I think a SPLOST is a good thing, and I think SPLOST is the way to go, especially for our area. We’ve got a lot of tourists here, and the tax dollars they leave here, it’s a good way for us to keep our infrastructure mechanically sound and keep it on a class ‘A’ level.”
He also took issue with the way the commission handled the SPLOST Citizens’ Oversight Committee, referencing an incident in which some commissioners rebuked the committee for making a recommendation against the commission’s planned course of action.
“I just think what they’re doing is wrong,” Coleman said.
O’Quinn suggested it may help make a new SPLOST more attractive if the county hires a professional firm to manage it.
“I think we ought to consider hiring a firm to manage these SPLOST projects. I think our staff has done a great job, they’ve done a yeoman’s job, but we had a manager I think with SPLOST 4, and it was very beneficial for the county,” O’Quinn said.
With the December deadline approaching, county and city commissioners are scheduled to discuss the penny tax a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
“I don’t think this is rocket science,” Brunson said.