Glynn County officially approved its budget for the next fiscal year Thursday, along with two new taxes.
As with the last two budgets, each expenditure in the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget is justified via its association with one or more of the six overarching categories the Glynn County Commission laid out in its strategic plan in 2017: “safe community,” “financially responsible government,” “exceptional customer service,” “planned and managed growth,” “great place to live” and “valued employees.”
The fiscal year 2019-2020 budget is slightly smaller than last year’s budget, mostly due to fewer large expenditures and an expected drop in property taxes from Brunswick city and Jekyll Island residents.
Most funds within the county’s budget, as presented, are balanced with revenue, but five funds will be balanced using their respective reserve balances. Those include the Glynn County Fire Department’s fund in the amount of $616,456 and the solid waste fund in the amount of $386,288.
The fire department fund deficit can largely be attributed to $175,000 worth of promotions included in the budget and revenue from the insurance premium tax being diverted to the Glynn County Police Department’s budget, interim Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson told the commission in a meeting late last month.
The county has options for correcting that deficit but has yet to take a formal vote on the matter.
As for the solid waste fund deficit, Munson told the commission at the same May meeting that an increase in fees charged by Republic Services is to blame. Trash collection fees will not be increased to compensate this fiscal year, she said.
The full budget can be found at glynncounty.org/civicalerts.
Prior to adopting the budget, the county commission passed two resolutions to impose two new taxes in the next fiscal year.
Both the Glynn County Police Department and EMS will draw the majority of their funding from individual tax rates. Most county residents won’t see a difference in their tax bills because the county’s maintenance and operations tax rate — from which the Glynn County government gets most of its money — will drop to compensate.
Residents of Brunswick and Jekyll Island won’t pay the police tax, however, and will see a lower overall tax bill next year as a result. Jekyll residents will also be exempt from the EMS tax.
Later in the meeting, commissioners appointed David Boland, William France and Carrie Lewis to the Coastal Regional Commission; Margie Harris and Senetra Haywood to the Department of Family and Child Services Board; Denise Rocawich, Gloria Burns and Kalista Morton to the Marshes of Glynn Libraries Board of Directors; Lashonda Billue, Edward Farley, Ron Farquhar, Audrey Gibbons and Paul Schofield to the Glynn County Revenue Study Committee; and Michael Minutelli to the Glynn County Zoning Board of Appeals.
In other business, the commission also:
• Presented a proclamation to former Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce President Woody Woodside for his contributions to Glynn County.
• Voted to rezone a property to highway commercial that had been zoned half highway commercial and half R9 residential since 1982.
• Approved amendments to the county’s purchasing ordinance.
• Approved the issuance of alcohol licenses to two as-yet-unopened establishments, Nora’s at the Pier on St. Simons Island and 1800 Mexican Restaurant on U.S. Highway 341.
At the end of the meeting, the commission voted to enter a closed session to discuss potential litigation and property acquisition.
Upon exiting, commissioners voted to grant County Engineer Paul Andrews’ request for property acquisition and to accept Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford’s recommendation in regards to pending litigation.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for July 18.