Balancing Glynn County’s budget is going to require sacrifices.
Glynn County Manager Alan Ours said as much during a Friday county commission roundtable on the fiscal year 2021 budget, tightened up recently to put the government in a slightly better financial situation.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
“All those changes (and) adjustments to the budget reduced the use from fund balance (reserves) from the approximately $1.9 million to $1,273,000,” Ours said.
County finance personnel informed commissioners last week the proposed $132 million budget would come up short. Increasing expenses and shrinking revenues both play a part in the shortfall.
Rising expenses related to insurance, the Glynn County Detention Center, custodial and maintenance contracts, judicial offices, election and poll worker costs, mosquito control and tree services met a $3.1 million loss in annual revenue from the local option sales tax, bed tax, alcohol tax, occupation tax, recreation fees and court fees.
Some slight gains in property and vehicle taxes, employee health contributions and prisoner housing fees, along with savings and budget cuts elsewhere, could not compensate for losses.
To stay in the black, commission chairman Mike Browning said the budget would have to be cut by 3.5 to 4 percent. Rather than making any top-down cuts, he suggested putting the responsibility on department heads.
Attempting to reduce the county budget by that amount would cut into personnel salaries. There’s no way around it, Ours said.
Commissioner Allen Booker reminded the commission of its decision May 7 not to furlough employees and to cover any resulting budget shortfall with reserves.
The county has a $30 million rainy day fund and a little over $15 million in undesignated cash reserves — termed the general fund balance.
The COVID-19 outbreak seems like an appropriate time to tap the county’s ample reserves, Booker said.
Commissioner Bob Coleman backed Booker in opposing furloughs.
The two received pushback from commissioner Bill Brunson, who said he felt there had to be some savings or cuts that could be made.
“I just have to believe there are savings in there that won’t affect service and hopefully won’t incur furloughs,” Brunson said.
The county’s property tax rate is low among Georgia counties, Ours said, and every department is already operating on a tight budget as a result.
There are some rising costs the county simply cannot cut, he said.
A panel created to help make changes to the county police department said the department is in need of more funding. New voting machines with paper ballot components mean additional expenses, and the county elections board is already stretched thin in the middle of a presidential election cycle.
He said if the commission decides to trim the budget, it should do so with the understanding that county departments have already made many cuts to get the deficit down to $1.3 million.
“I don’t want there to be any misunderstanding that your staff hasn’t cut the budget because they have,” Ours said.
Commissioners asked Ours to look into potential cuts in the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, which runs an expensive jail and has accrued over $1 million in overtime this year. They also want Ours to look at the Golden Isles Economic Development Authority, which has an annual budget of $800,000 and $2.4 million in reserves.
“It’s not getting any better and it’s creating a tremendous amount of increase when the sheriff puts his budget out every year,” Coleman said of the jail and overtime.
Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump could not be reached for comment.
Commissioner David O’Quinn also requested that Ours look into the internet sales tax. A recent law requires online retailers to pay the tax to local authorities.
The commission plans to meet again on the budget Wednesday.