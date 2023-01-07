One of Wayne Neal’s first duties after he was voted chairman of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners at Thursday’s meeting was to appoint commissioners to different committees and commissions.
Neal announced he will continue to serve on the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Vice-chair Walter Rafolski was appointed to the Brunswick Area Transportation System, finance committee and the police advisory panel.
Cap Fendig was appointed to the board of health, water resources protection committee, and the pension and personnel committees.
Allen Booker will serve as chair of the finance committee.
Sammy Tostensen will serve on the Coastal Regional Commission and as chairman of the pension and personnel committees.
David Sweat was appointed to the finance committee and tourism bureau.
Bo Clark will serve on the Altamaha River Partnership and the pension and personnel committees.
The line of succession for the county is Neal, Rafolski, Fendig, Booker, Tostensen, Sweat and Clark.
Four appointments were made to the Mainland Planning Commission: Sherrye Gibbs, Kevin Higgins, Missy Neu and Gary Nevill.
Three appointments to the Island Planning Commission are Michael Torras, Matthew McHale and Joe Nash.
Judith Thomas was appointed to the board of tax assessors.
Dane Hutchinson was appointed the the Blythe Island Advisory Board.
Deborah Jacobs Riner will serve on the Glynn County Board of Health representing the underprivileged, needy and elderly.