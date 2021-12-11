After voters rejected the SPLOST referendum in 2020, Glynn County commissioners decided some projects were too important to wait.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said he suggested designating $1 million out of the county’s reserve fund for each of the seven county commissioners for capital improvement projects in their districts. The two at-large commissioners were given the flexibility to choose projects they believed would impact the entire county.
“That action happened because of the request I made,” Fendig said.
Fendig designated more than $900,000 to the construction of Glynn Haven Park on St. Simons Island.
“I got a park for St. Simons Island with a walking path, playground and open space,” he said. “It’s a great example of commissioners working together. It’s a great model.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson said the bulk of funding for his projects is already designated.
A new sidewalk is coming to 4th Street from the College of Coastal Georgia to the health center. Another sidewalk will be built on Old Cypress Mill Road where a growing number of homes have been built.
“Old Cypress Mill Road, it’s amazing how many units have been built on both sides of the road,” he said. “It’s a public safety issue.”
Brunson also plans a turn lane at Old Jesup and Canal roads and a traffic light at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Canal Road.
“I looked at the needs,” he said. “I don’t think these would have waited for another SPLOST to pass or...on the budget.”
Brunson said he supported the concept when it was proposed earlier this year.
“It’s a good vehicle to get things done that wouldn’t get done,” he said.
At-large Commissioner David O’Quinn said he was looking at the big picture when he chose his projects. His funding will pay for an expansion of the evidence room at the Glynn County Police Department, estimated to cost about $400,000.
“By doing that it strengthens our ability as a police department,” he said.
Other projects include a study of the gateway to St. Simons Island and a traffic study to look at possible solutions to traffic congestion on St. Simons.
“It’s not going to be easy,” he said of solving the island’s traffic.
O’Quinn said many needs in the county are still waiting to be addressed.
“We tried to make it equitable,” he said. “The district commissioners can already speak to those needs.”
The other at-large commissioner, Walter Rafolski, said he designated $250,000 for the Brunswick city squares and sidewalks.
“I could not shun the city,” he said. “We’re all in this together.”
He said he supported the decision to designate funding for each commissioner.
“When we tried to do SPLOST we were sitting on all this money in the designated fund balance,” he said.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen is spending more than $900,000 for improvements at Blythe Island Regional Park that will help grow the park. He said more than 100 RVs are turned away every day, on average, because the park doesn’t have the spaces.
“I was shocked when they told me that,” he said. “I was proud we were able to allocate the money to do things. It’s a wonderful thing.”
Commissioner Allen Booker said he is designating $800,000 for the renovation of the Colored Memorial at the Risley campus with the understanding that the city of Brunswick will match his funding.
The overall cost estimated for the project is between $7 million and $8 million, a goal Booker said he is confident will be reached.
“I understand the impact of the project on my district,” he said.
Another $100,000 will go to improvements at Brunswick Villas/Madge Merritt Park that will include new playground equipment, a pavilion and handicap parking spaces.
Plans at the park also include a reflection area dedicated to Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was murdered while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in 2020.
Other funding will be designated to Selden Park and several community projects to be decided. The projects will “help lay a cornerstone” for the city, he said.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said he hasn’t had time to designate any funds for projects because of the time spent on the trial of the three men convicted of murdering Arbery.
Neal said he is looking at improvements to the North Glynn batting cages but won’t determine where to spend any of the funds until after the first of the year.
“I will hold town hall meetings to ask District 3 residents how to spend the money,” he said.