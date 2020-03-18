The Glynn County Commission is trimming back on projects it hopes to tackle with a 2020 special-purpose local-option sales tax.
Discussing the 1 percent sales tax at a meeting Tuesday, commissioners anticipate a five-year SPLOST will generate $110 million.
Voters will decide whether to proceed with a new SPLOST in the November general election.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said he believes after COVID-19 runs its course, the economy will rebound and the money needed to fund proposed projects will be there.
That still leaves the county around $1.8 million short in fulfilling funding obligations. After extensive discussion, commissioners decided to ax funding for the purchase of 10 acres in which to put storm debris, reduce funding of Glynco Parkway widening plans and rights-of-way from $1.5 million to $750,000 and reduce the design and permitting for the Coastal Georgia Greenway — meant for the area along U.S. 17 from 4th Street to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center — from $2.5 million to $1.75 million.
The remaining balance will be cut from revenue for the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority.
Commissioners are also discussed the creation of an advisory board for the Glynn County Police Department.
“I think we’ve been talking about this as more of how we can look at what’s going on with the police department with confidence, so we can... make sure the police department keeps moving in the proper direction,” commissioner David O’Quinn said. “I really appreciate Jay Wiggins stepping in there, but we need to, as a board, be able to provide him with some help.”
Wiggins, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, was appointed temporary chief following a grand jury indictment of chief John Powell.
As proposed, the citizens advisory panel would include three citizens. Potential candidates for the three slots brought up Tuesday night are among the Who’s Who of local law enforcement — Ralph Basham Jr., former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, former director of the Secret Service and a former director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick; Charles Rinkevich, another former FLETC director; and Carl Alexander, former Glynn County police chief and head of security at Sea Island.
“The idea is keeping it small so that it doesn’t become so big and unwieldy that you can’t get anything done,” O’Quinn said. “I think for us as a board, we want to allow them to get in there and do their work and report back….”
Commissioners also received an update on testing for the coronavirus from Glynn County Nurse Manager Adam Sanchez.
“Testing is still pretty limited right now, based on availability of test kits,” Sanchez said. “However, there is a process in place for all providers. They have resources through the Georgia Department of Public Health to call a medical epidemiologist at the state level. They will assist with the screening and authorization of testing through our public health lab.”
He advises anyone who hasn’t received a flu shot to get one. While the shot is not effective against COVID-19 ,it will help reduce strain on medical resources, he said.
On double-testing, Sanchez said that came about because the first tests came out wrong.
County manager Alan Ours said that in light of the health crisis and its ripple effects, the county is freezing hiring through the rest of the fiscal year, though that could be extended. County government has also canceled all non-essential travel and restricted non-essential spending while ordering extra cleaning at county facilities starting today. They’re also asking people to refrain from calling for emergency medical services unless it’s a life-threatening situation.
The commissioners chose not to move forward on the 2nd Amendment sanctuary proposal.