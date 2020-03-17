A Glynn County commissioner says he’s disturbed by what appears to be a relaxed attitude toward COVID-19 in the Golden Isles and hopes to get the commission fired up about it.
Commissioner Bob Coleman said what he saw on St. Simons Island on Sunday while putting up political reelection signs shocked him.
“If there was a concern by the general public over the coronavirus, you would not have known it by the thousands of people on St. Simons Island (Sunday),” he said. “I mean, they were everywhere, and it really concerns me. God only knows how many were on Jekyll.”
He said other communities appear to be taking the coronavirus more seriously.
“It doesn’t make any sense why we would be any different than any other area,” he said. “If we don’t have the (infected) numbers that some of these other counties and states are throwing out, great. Let’s do something to keep it that way.”
The closest case to Glynn County to be confirmed by the Georgia Department of Health as of Monday surfaced in Folkston in Charlton County. Folkston is about 50 miles south of Brunswick.
Coleman said he will ask the county commission during its work session at 1 p.m. today to do what it can to impress upon the public the importance of following the advice of health experts. The meeting, unless canceled, will be held in the second-floor conference room of the Harold Pate Building.
“I just feel like the commission needs to come together here,” Coleman said. “You have to instill in the public it’s not a joke. Everywhere this epidemic has come out it started with one person. Now, you have thousands.
“Don’t let your guard down. Be aware of getting too close to somebody or somebody sneezing. Wash your hands.”
Coleman is unsure what the commission can do, but he wants the governing body to do something.
“I don’t feel like the board of commissioners is doing enough,” he said. “I’m certainly not in a position to tell you what enough is, but there’s something we can do to keep awareness up. We can do public service announcements, put up signs. We put signs up for riptides. Why not this? I don’t think people realize they can be carriers and not be sick. They can spread it and kill someone.”