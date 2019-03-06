County commissioner to consider agreement with soccer program

Glynn County Commissioners are expected to consider, among other things, an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer for the use of the soccer field in Paulk Park in Arco.

The program currently uses Howard Coffin Park without paying the rental fee, instead maintaining facilities it uses and providing community service volunteer work. The county initially considered offering the same deal for Paulk Park but decided to charge the rental fee as it would to any other group.

During the county finance committee’s discussion of the matter, Coastal Outreach Soccer Executive Director Shawn Williams said he wanted to withdraw the program from the Paulk Park revitalization to avoid putting the commission in an awkward position.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.

More from this section

House oyster mariculture bill survives challenge

House oyster mariculture bill survives challenge

As the state Senate oyster mariculture bill is now in the state House, thanks to a 102-60 vote late Tuesday afternoon, the House oyster mariculture bill now heads to the Senate, despite significant opposition.

Shore protection bill passes, objections aired about spit

Shore protection bill passes, objections aired about spit

The state House of Representatives added a bill to its platter midway through the day Tuesday that brings about significant reforms to the Shore Protection Act, including a provision removing the Sea Island spit from the act’s jurisdiction. It passed with a vote of 113-54, but not before a r…

County police dept.'s DUI expert arrested for DUI

County police dept.'s DUI expert arrested for DUI

A Glynn County Police officer who is recognized statewide as an expert on impaired driving was arrested Monday for DUI, according to Sgt. 1st Class Chad Gray, commander of Georgia State Patrol's Brunswick Post.