County commissioner to consider agreement with soccer program
Glynn County Commissioners are expected to consider, among other things, an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer for the use of the soccer field in Paulk Park in Arco.
The program currently uses Howard Coffin Park without paying the rental fee, instead maintaining facilities it uses and providing community service volunteer work. The county initially considered offering the same deal for Paulk Park but decided to charge the rental fee as it would to any other group.
During the county finance committee’s discussion of the matter, Coastal Outreach Soccer Executive Director Shawn Williams said he wanted to withdraw the program from the Paulk Park revitalization to avoid putting the commission in an awkward position.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.