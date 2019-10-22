When asked if he would run for reelection in 2020, Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy had a simple answer.
“No,” Murphy told The News on Monday.
He ran a successful campaign against Dale Provenzano in 2016 for the District 2 seat on the county commission, which represents St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands.
“I think that for a district like District 2, with such a diverse group of people from so many different backgrounds, it seems right that someone should come in, try for four years and have achievements, and let someone else take a shot,” Murphy said.
He said he was happy to win the race and glad to serve on the commission, but that it was not a lifelong ambition.
As for the only candidate to formally announce a campaign for the seat, Cap Fendig, Murphy had nothing but praise.
Before making the announcement last week, Fendig called to asked if he planned to run for reelection, Murphy said. At the time, Murphy was about “90 percent sure” he would not.
“I asked him ‘Are you thinking about running?’ He said he was, but that he needed to discuss it with his wife and other family in the area,” Murphy said. “He called me back and said he would. I said ‘That’s fantastic. I’m now 100 percent certain I will not run.’”
Murphy said he’d bounced ideas off Fendig in the past, and that he respected him “tremendously.”
He stopped short of endorsing Fendig, however.
“Once I found out he was willing to run, I was very happy. I feel like he’ll run a good, strong campaign and I will be very happy if he is the victor,” Murphy said.
Looking back at his nearly three years in office, Murphy said he’s accomplished some things he set out to, but that there’s still work to do.
First among those was clearing the overgrowth along Frederica Road between Kings Way and Demere Road and cleaning up the tree canopy along major roads on St. Simons Island.
Coordination of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 infrastructure projects on St. Simons is another highlight, he said.
“I think the milling and repaving of Frederica went very well. We could have done better on Demere (Road), we could have paved at night. We realized that, paved at night on Frederica and that was outstanding,” Murphy said.
He also listed new regulations for golf carts, a $2.5 million grant for shoreline protection, taking care of two historic trees in Neptune Park that were in decline and a major drainage project in the Pier Village as achievements.
“That was a big, big challenge. It took longer than expected ... Now that it’s done, I think everyone is quite pleased with the result,” Murphy said.
He’s still got a little more than a year left in office, however, and has some goals.
Among them are a new ordinance clearly delineating the rules bicycles must follow on sidewalks, completing a rewrite of the county’s zoning ordinance, resolving a class-action lawsuit over improperly applied homestead exemptions, instituting an impact fee for new developments and passing regulations on short-term rentals.
And yet, some things he doubts he’ll be able to finish in his remaining time in the District 2 seat.
Sorting out the more than $1 million missing from the Glynn County Clerk of Superior Court’s accounts is one.
“I’m shocked we have not had a resolution to the clerk of court embezzlement scandal, which was apparent when I took office,” Murphy said.
Another is a new toll on the F.J. Torras Causeway. He and county Commissioner Allen Booker were met with stiff resistance from most of their fellow county commissioners when they proposed the measure, but Murphy maintains that a toll would be an effective means to tax tourists who contribute to the degradation of local infrastructure.
“That is one of my greatest disappointments, is that’s not going to happen,” Murphy said.
Regardless, he said he hopes to be able to put a few more achievements under his belt before his time is up.