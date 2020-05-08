Getting out ahead of an official statement, Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy said Friday that District Attorney Jackie Johnson stopped Glynn County Police officers from arresting Gregory McMichael and his adult son Travis after they allegedly shot Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23.
Due to a conflict of interest over Gregory McMichael's past time as an investigator in the Glynn County DA's office, Johnson then recused herself.
Rather than going through the state attorney general’s office to hand off the case, Murphy said Johnson went straight to Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill. He decided within 24 hours not to press charges, Murphy said. Barnhill later stepped down at the request of Arbery's family, who noted that Barnhill's son worked as an attorney for DA Johnson.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr assigned the case to Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden, who called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and recommended a grand jury decide whether to press charges against the McMichaels.
Glynn County Sheriff deputies arrested the McMichaels Thursday following an announcement of an official investigation into the case by the GBI.
“What exactly did they expect the police department to do after being told by the district attorneys, the office locally and the one who stepped in from Waycross, that no charges were to be filed?” Murphy said.
