Glynn County commissioners voted Tuesday to drop Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 from the November ballot.
“We proposed $110 million, and frankly I thought that was a very conservative budget. We were operating in the best economy the world has known,” said vice chairman Bill Brunson. “Today that has changed. Now we’re operating in the worst economy.”
The county planned to put the 1 percent sales tax on the general election ballot in November. If approved, it would have been imposed for five years to collect $110 million for a variety of road, bridge, drainage and sidewalk projects, along with a few “vertical” projects, such as a major expansion of the Glynn County Courthouse and two new fire stations.
The county, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority were slated to get a cut.
In light of the economic damage the COVID-19 outbreak and related government restrictions have caused, most of the six commissioners present Tuesday wanted to pull it from the ballot and wait until the storm has passed.
“For the life of me, I can’t find any projects that are so compelling we need to get the funding started now,” said Commissioner Peter Murphy.
Commissioner Wayne Neal noted collection on a new SPLOST wouldn’t start until April 2021, and suggested scaling it back in light of the recent economic challenges.
“I know we have been around that discussion a number of times, but we should move it back to a two-year SPLOST and $18 million a year funding level, as opposed to the $20 million to $21 million in the other,” he said.
The commission has until June to make a final decision, so he asked to wait before taking a vote.
“I would ask in the name of everything holy that we consider this over the next few months,” Neal said. “We have until June to take it off the ballot.”
Commissioners Allen Booker and David O’Quinn backed Brunson.
“I have a neighborhood that’s 80 percent impoverished. It’s probably 100 percent now,” Booker said.
The outbreak has caused much uncertainty in the local economy, O’Quinn said.
“It would be best to go ahead and take it off the table now,” he said. “I think our community has suffered enough economically.”
Given that chairman Mike Browning was absent, commissioner Bob Coleman suggested waiting until the next meeting at least.
“I don’t know what the rush is today … why couldn’t we hold off on this until all seven of us are here?” Coleman said.
Brunson said Browning, who was absent due to family matters, expressed his support for dropping SPLOST 2020.
The commission voted 5-1 in favor of removing SPLOST from the November ballot. Neal was the sole opposing vote.
Prior to the meeting, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he hoped the county would look at proposing a smaller SPLOST in light of the weak economy, as the city has plenty of road and drainage projects on which it could use the money.
But ultimately it is a county decision, he said.
Commissioners also heard an update on a proposed tethering ordinance, which has been in the works since 2019.
According to a draft of the ordinance, tethering is defined as restraining “an animal by tying the animal to any inanimate object or structure,” and a tether is defined as a “leash, cord, rope, chain, running line or other similar item used to restrain an animal by tying the animal to an inanimate object.”
It would not ban tethering outright but would ban the use of tethers heavier than 10 percent of a dog’s weight and the use of pinch, prong and choke collars.
The dog’s range would have to be clear of anything the leash could get hooked on to avoid dogs strangling themselves. It’s happened before, said Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill.
Under the ordinance, pet owners would have to tie their dogs with tethers longer than six feet and within easy reach of shelter, food and water.
To illustrate the need for such an ordinance, Hill told commissioners about several dogs her department has confiscated because they were tethered in inhumane conditions.
“Approximately 70-75 percent of the calls we get are about dogs chained in the backyard,” Hill said.
All suffered from exposure and health issues resulting from their situations.
A dog named Hank had been by far the worst case they’d seen, said Hill. The nine-month-old dog was tethered in a cage as a puppy, and his accommodations were not updated as he grew.
“Because he had been held in a crouched position for so long he could not straighten his legs,” she said.
His eyes were permanently dilated because he had little access to light and often went hungry, despite a bag of food sitting nearby.
Hill said Hank is healing well and currently up for adoption at the animal control shelter on U.S. 17.
“He is a wonderful and energetic young dog, but he does not like to hang out with other dogs which has made his adoption a little more challenging,” she said.
While Hank is not aggressive, she said chained dogs are more likely to become aggressive because they are frustrated and bored. They are 2.8 times more likely to bite an adult and 4.5 times more likely to bite children, she said.
Most commissioners were supportive of the ordinance, and Coleman asked how soon the commission could vote on it.
County Attorney Aaron Mumford said his office could have the ordinance ready for the commission’s meeting on May 7.
In other business, the commission voted to appoint Calvin Waye, Domenic McClinton and Teresa Hoyt to serve as citizen members of a newly created panel to study and recommend changes to the Glynn County Police Department.
They also appointed O’Quinn to serve as the commission’s representative on the panel.
It will be composed of eight members -- six citizens and one commissioner with the acting county manager serving as an ex officio, non-voting member.
Last week, the commission voted to appoint Ralph Basham, Carl Alexander and Charlie Rinkevich, all veteran security and law enforcement professionals.
While Coleman supported the creation of the panel, he said the method by which members were selected was not transparent enough. It was handled mostly behind the scenes and managed by O’Quinn with help from others.
“I hear what you’re saying. We’re going to be very open to outside suggestions,” O’Quinn said. “Let’s not forget the last couple of months. This is highly needed.”
Coleman was the only commissioner to oppose the appointments.
Commissioners also discussed refinancing an airport bond and received an update on SPLOST 2016 projects.