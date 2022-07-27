The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved two resolutions Tuesday that will set in motion a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum in the Nov. 8 general election.

The first resolution was to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the city of Brunswick. The agreement determines the share of proceeds between the two municipalities during the six years the 1-cent tax is collected.

