The Glynn County Commission continued discussions of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 on Tuesday, setting an upper limit of $105 million SPLOST-funded projects.
SPLOST is a 1 percent sales tax proposed by local governments and approved or denied by voters at the ballot box during an election. The county commission decided earlier this year to put the 2020 tax on the ballot in the May 2020 primary.
Revenue from the tax must be spent on capital improvement projects in accordance with what’s described on the ballot. That likely won’t include the full list of projects, but government agencies hope that a detailed list of what they plan to do will sway the public to vote for the tax.
On Tuesday, commissioners looked at an early draft of the SPLOST 2020 projects list.
Commissioners unanimously favored implementing a five-year SPLOST this time around, which could collect as much as $110 million accounting for fluctuations in the economy, according to county manager Alan Ours. Because of widespread predictions of an imminent economic downturn, he recommending keeping the projects list under $100 million.
The commission felt they would be safe setting a cap on the list at $105 million. Proceeds would be split between the county, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority.
Of that, $23 million would go towards a Glynn County Courthouse expansion project. Due to the size of the project, it would be categorized as a level one project, meaning it would be paid for “off the top.” Because SPLOST revenue is collected over time, the participating government agencies wouldn’t see any money for their projects until the level-one project is paid off.
Rather than splitting $105 million, the local agencies would split $82 million.
From that, the city would get around $15.83 million, the JWSC $15 million and the JIA $2.75 million, while the county would get around $48 million.
Starting with a list totaling roughly $129.9 million, the commission began cutting projects.
Money for road resurfacing was slashed from $5 million to $3 million, while a project to widen Glynco Parkway was reduced from $5.55 million to $1.5 million, money for a Glynn County Fire Station No. 1 replacement was dropped from $7.5 million to $6 million and a requested $1.5 million to purchase 10 acres of land for storing debris after major storms was lowered to $250,000.
A proposal to add a curb and gutter to the sidewalk along Demere Road north of Ocean Boulevard was narrowed. Instead, the sidewalk will simply be repaired, reducing the cost from $1.5 million to $500,000.
A project to improve the intersection of the Scranton Connector and the Ga. 25 Spur was cut entirely, as was further work on the College Park neighborhood drainage system, cleanup of the banks of the Brunswick-Altamaha Canal and a Fancy Bluff bridge replacement.
By the end, the list totaled around $110.8 million. The commission decided to let county engineering staff members take another pass through the list and cut whatever they could in hopes of coming in before the $105 million self-imposed limit.
Commissioners will consider approving the revised list at their next work session on Jan. 14.