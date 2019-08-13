Glynn County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday on 2019 tax rates for both the county government and Glynn County Schools.
The commission will hold a public hearing at its Thursday meeting before deciding on the new tax rates.
Taxes won’t change for most, but the county’s proposed lower base maintenance and operations tax means residents of the city of Brunswick and Jekyll Island will see a dip in their 2019 property taxes if the commission approves the new rates.
While the maintenance and operations tax is dropping, it’s doing so because the commission plans to impose separate taxes to fund the Glynn County Police Department and the Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services division.
Neither city nor Jekyll Island residents will pay the police tax, meaning they’ll get the benefits of the reduced maintenance and operations tax without having to pay the new tax. City residents will have to pay the EMS tax, however.
Currently, the county imposes a maintenance and operations tax of 7.383 mills. That will drop to 4.863 if the commission votes in favor of the proposed millage changes.
All other taxes are proposed to stay the same, but the 1.840-mills police tax and 0.680-mills EMS tax will make up the difference in the reduced base tax for everyone outside of the city limits and Jekyll Island.
Commissioners will also vote on Glynn County Schools’ 2019 tax rate. The Glynn County Board of Education is scheduled to meet at noon on Thursday to decide whether to keep its 2018 millage rate of 16.157.
Commissioners are also expected to consider:
· An alcohol license application for Boomers Truck Yard, a planned food truck yard at the corner of U.S. Highway 341 and Ga. Highway 303.
· Changes to the Mainland and Islands planning commissions’ bylaws, which have already been approved by both entities separately.
· Giving the go-ahead to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau to begin the next phase of a project to install new way-finding signs around St. Simons Island.
· A $16,477 grant for the Glynn County Police Department from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase new equipment.
· An encroachment agreement with Sapelo Equipment, located on U.S. Highway 17.
The county commission’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.