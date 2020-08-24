County commission to hold closed meeting today
Glynn County Commissioners will hold a meeting today to discuss potential litigation.
One item graces the meeting’s agenda: to enter a closed session. According to commission vice chairman Bill Brunson, the discussion will center around possible litigation.
The meeting comes days after the Glynn County Board of Elections voted to hold a referendum on the fate of the Glynn County Police Department in a special election alongside the Nov. 3 general election. The state government did not finalize the ballot item in time to include it in the general election, according to board members.
Brunson could not confirm whether today’s meeting is related, but said one could draw their own conclusions.
The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News