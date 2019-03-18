The Glynn County Commission is expected at its meeting Tuesday to continue discussions of regulations for short-term rentals in the Golden Isles.
“We’re going to have a meeting with Host Compliance, and we may be finalizing a contract with them, but we’ll have to see how that works out,” said Commissioner Peter Murphy. “They have experience in probably 100 municipalities and counties, and they’ve established a best-practices program where they can monitor activity and ensure compliance with local laws.”
Host Compliance held a teleconference with the commission in July 2018, during which representatives of the company explained their methods for tracking rentals and making sure they adhere to local ordinances.
Murphy has long advocated for stricter short-term and vacation rental regulations, saying they avoid the regulations hotels and motels have to adhere to while providing the same services.
“We want to level the playing field for all rental properties, we want to ensure safety and occupancy issues are addressed and we want to make sure all rental properties are complying with the (bed) tax as it is written,” Murphy said.
While it would ultimately be up to the rest of the commissioners, Murphy said he hopes to take a vote on whether to enter into a contract with Host Compliance at the Tuesday meeting.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of the county’s requirement that anyone on its healthcare plan must use a mail-order company for 90-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
Employees can still use local pharmacies for 30-day prescriptions, but several local pharmacies said they expect the requirement to adversely affect their business. The county’s pharmacy benefits provider Pharmavail estimated the move may have an annual local impact of $93,300.
“My understanding is, presently, the volume of dollars being saved by the county is not as robust as originally reported, and clearly this is a new program and glitches have occurred with individuals feeling uncomfortable signing up for the program or, as I saw, one individual was having difficulty obtaining the medication she needed from the company,” Murphy said.
The program hasn’t been in effect for long, so Murphy said he hopes the commission will agree to work out the kinks instead of dropping the service entirely.
Medication prices are only increasing, so he expects the county will see the most benefit if it sticks with the program in the long run.
Commissioners are also expected to hear an update on a structural analysis of the Glynn County Police Department’s headquarters.
“There may be some questions about whether the roof can actually sustain hurricane force winds, so they were looking to see what the answers to those are,” said Commissioner Mike Browning. “Some leaking had been identified during the last storm.”
The building was supposed to have been designed to withstand Category 3 hurricanes, said Dave Austin, public works director, during the commission’s work session in December. Due to structural flaws, however, it can only withstand Category 2 wind speeds, Austin said.
In December, he told the commission that it would cost around $8,500 to have designs for the repairs drawn up and another $85,000 to $115,000 to do the work.
The building is “crucial” to disaster response efforts, said Alan Ours, county manager, at the time. Nearly every local agency makes use of the building as it is the only building in the area that is rated for winds that high, he said, adding that the expense to fix it is small compared to the cost to build it or to build a new building.
In other business, the commission is expected to hear an update from consultants with Applied Technology and Management on a beach restoration project.
“This is part of that process where we’re working toward deciding what we may do,” Browning said. “We’ve got consultants looking at that.”
While he couldn’t say for sure, the consultant may discuss input gathered from the public at an open house held on St. Simons Island last week.
The commission is also expected to discuss Georgia shorebirds and SPLOST 2016 projects.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.