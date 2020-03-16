Glynn County commissioners are expected to consider creating an oversight body to keep an eye on the inner workings of the Glynn County Police Department.
According to commission chairman Mike Browning, the panel is presented in response to an audit of the department’s policies and procedures done by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a report by a Glynn County grand jury on alleged professional misconduct that led to the disbanding of the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Task Force.
“They’re going to be looking for any problems they can find with the PD, how it’s set up organizationally, how it works with other departments, how it’s overall organized,” Browning said.
Training and asset use would also be among the panel’s subjects of study.
“Just all of that, to help us with our department to move forward,” Browning said.
The panel would include three citizens, one county commissioner and the county manager, currently Alan Ours.
Several details had not been nailed down Friday afternoon, Browning said, including how the three citizens and the commissioner would be selected.
The commission will also hear a presentation from Stephen Williams, president of Anchor Shipping Group, on his proposal to operate a ferry service between St. Simons and Jekyll islands and a transportation shuttle on St. Simons Island.
“He wants to bring that back to us, so we’re going to hear his latest proposal, I assume,” Browning said.
It’s been more than two years since Williams first brought his plan to the county commission.
At the time, he wanted to attach floating docks to the end of the St. Simons Island Pier and the Jekyll Island Fishing Pier and run a transportation shuttle service around St. Simons Island.
He also said he planned to arrange a separate parking area for those using the ferry so they would not use up Pier Village parking.
Some commissioners had reservations about his ability to control where his customers parked and the impact the floating dock would have on those who fish on the pier.
“You may have some people who say ‘I’d like to park in the village anyhow,’” Browning said.
Commissioners will also discuss the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Browning said it’s unlikely the commission will take any formal action on the matter.
“I don’t think it’s the county’s role to tell people what action to take,” Browning said.
In other business, the commission will discuss:
• Declaring Glynn County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
• A proposed list of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 projects.
• An update of SPLOST 2016 projects.
• An update on a proposed amendment to the Glynn County Airport Commission’s governing ordinance.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
County commissioners will hold a joint meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Jekyll Island Convention Center the same day with the Brunswick City Commission and Jekyll Island Authority.
The group will hear an update on a shoreline protection grant, which is mostly used for planning and not construction.