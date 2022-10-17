SSI road map
This map illustrates which roads on St. Simons Island golf carts can freely use.

 Provided art

Glynn County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Georgia-Florida football game with Glynn County Emergency Management Director Andrew Leanza.

Georgia-Florida football weekend is a major event for the Golden Isles, with visitors descending on area hotels and vacation rentals to party before the annual rivalry game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and University of Florida Gators, and to be close to the venue in Jacksonville. The game is scheduled for Oct. 29.

