Glynn County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Georgia-Florida football game with Glynn County Emergency Management Director Andrew Leanza.
Georgia-Florida football weekend is a major event for the Golden Isles, with visitors descending on area hotels and vacation rentals to party before the annual rivalry game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and University of Florida Gators, and to be close to the venue in Jacksonville. The game is scheduled for Oct. 29.
Traditionally, East Beach on St. Simons Island has been the focal point of “Frat Beach,” which draws hundreds to thousands of college students and others. Glynn County and other law enforcement agencies typically patrol the streets on the St. Simons Island to interrupt any unruliness before it affects residents. The county and Southeast Georgia Health System also provide a first aid tent to deal with the consequences of excessive drinking in the hot sun.
Last year’s event came and went with few incidents. Glynn County Fire-Rescue reported several calls “by concerned citizens of intoxicated persons either walking or at the wrong home.”
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is also hosting its 15th annual GA/FL Community Beach Sweep the morning before the big game, hitting the beaches to address any trash left behind by the annual influx of college football fans to the Golden Isles.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Coast Guard Beach boardwalk in the beach parking lot. KGIB will provide trash bags and gloves, and volunteers will spread out to address trash at all 41 public beach access points on St. Simons Island. It should not take more than an hour, said KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick. It will also be broadcast live at youtube.com/glynnboc and facebook.com/ glynncountyboc.
In other business, commissioners will discuss:
• Discuss roadway accessibility of golf carts. Commissioner Cap Fendig said he plans to propose St. Andrews Drive in the Island Club neighborhood and East Beach Causeway from the county’s golf cart ordinance, as the prohibition of slower golf carts on roads with speed limits in excess of 25 mph keeps hundreds of residents on St. Simons Island from accessing East Beach and the Pier Village by golf cart.
• Hear an update on a homelessness summit scheduled for Oct. 20 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut-Off Road.
• Receive an update on SPLOST 2016 projects.