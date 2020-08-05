The Glynn County Commission is set to rule on an application to rezone a property in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island to allow for an art museum at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive.
Museums are already allowed in village commercial districts, but the developer, Sandy Vacation LLC, wants to rezone the property from village mixed-use to planned development to ease parking, setback and buffer restrictions.
If approved, the 20,000-square-foot museum would rely on on-street parking to handle visitors.
Its primary purpose would be to house art of the American West collected by Colorado businessman and philanthropist Philip Anschutz, who also owns Sandy Vacation and the Sea Island Co. It would also display pieces depicting historic periods from the American Revolutionary War to the American Civil War to the westward expansion, according to an application filed with the county earlier this year.
Also on the agenda is an abandonment request from a homeowner wishing to expand his property.
The owner of a roughly 5,227 square-foot property at 210 Menendez Ave. on St. Simons Island is requestimg to expand his property by folding the nearby right-of-way, initially set aside for an alley, into his own land.
“Applicant purchased the adjacent lot to the unopened portion of Santa Catalina Street and intends to build a home, and would like to add 30 feet to the existing 50-foot-wide lot,” the application states.
A county planning and zoning staff report indicated the right-of-way could be used for access to an adjacent property and to contain utilities. It is currently a vacant wooded lot. The owners of an adjacent lot, 2825 Frederica Road, have expressed interest in using the alleyway, the report states.
Approval is recommended by the county planning and zoning division on the grounds that the other 30 feet of right-of-way is preserved for use by the adjacent property owners.
Both items are subject to a public hearing.
The commission will also consider approving a rezoning application for a self-storage facility at the intersection of Wellness Way and Hamilton Road on St. Simons Island.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
At 5 p.m., the commission will convene in a special called meeting to vote on a consent agenda and to handle a few business items that don’t require public hearings.