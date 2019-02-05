The Glynn County Commission is expected to consider at its Thursday meeting spending another $72,500 on a project to mill and resurface Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
The project was on a list of projects voters approved as part of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016. County commissioners voted to pay East Coast Asphalt $1.87 million to handle the project at its Jan. 3 meeting.
A memo to the commission from Public Works Director Dave Austin explained the contractor has come into possession of a piece of equipment that will allow it to mill and widen the shoulders of Frederica Road much faster, cutting down on the time it will take to complete the project but increasing the cost.
The contractor is willing to use the equipment for another $66,000, the memo states.
The memo states the rest of the money will go towards extra work preserving a live oak 30 inches in diameter along Frederica Road, converting some pedestrian crossing equipment from solar power to use the electrical grid and purchasing a new type of asphalt base that will reduce construction time.
Public Works staff recommended the commission approve the expense, increasing the project’s budget to $1.94 million.
The funding request is one of seven items on the commission’s general consent agenda, which commissioners approve as a single item unless one of them wishes to discuss an item further.
East Coast Asphalt was in the process of resurfacing the stretch of Frederica Road from Kings Way to Demere Road on Monday morning, putting the project slightly behind schedule.
Public Works officials have previously said they hoped to have the stretch done by Friday. Rain could slow the project, officials said prior to the project’s start, and the Golden Isles got some rain last week.
Workers with East Coast Asphalt were present Monday, routing traffic away from the stretch of Frederica between Kings Way and the Demere Road roundabout. Most of the road had been milled and repaved, but some on the Demere end still needed new pavement as of Monday morning.
Once that section is complete, workers will start repaving Sea Island Road from the Shops at Sea Island to Black Banks Drive, including the intersection at Frederica Road. For this segment, contractors will work overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Following the stretch of Sea Island Road, workers will repave Frederica Road from Sea Island Road to around Ameris Bank, also overnight.
Finally, night work will continue as the contractor repaves Frederica Road from Sea Island Road to Demere Road.
Improvements to three intersections are included in the repaving project. Lanes of Frederica Road approaching Sea Island Road from the south will be widened to accommodate longer turn lanes and the contractor will perform some drainage work at Frederica’s intersection with Wymberly Road. Riverview Drive will also be repaved some distance from its intersection with Frederica.
In other business, commissioners are expected to consider increasing Glynn County Juvenile Court’s budget by roughly $138,000.
At a finance committee meeting last month, Juvenile Court Judge George Rountree said his office has nearly spent its fiscal year 2018-2019 budget just six months in.
Overages are largely the result of an increase in pay for court-appointed attorneys and a high number of complex, problematic and lengthy cases. He estimated the court will run $137,743 over its $207,016 budget.
The finance committee voted 3-0 to recommend the county commission approve the expense at its Jan. 22 meeting.
Also on the agenda is a proposed amendment to the county alcohol ordinance to allow wine specialty shops to sell wine for consumption off-premises.
Wine specialty shops are, as defined in a memo to the commission from Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley, “establishments permitted to sell wine, and only wine, by the drink.”
They cannot sell alcohol by the bottle for customers to take home, the memo states. If approved, wine specialty shop owners could apply for a second alcohol license to allow them to do so.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.