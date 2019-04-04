On the Glynn County Commission’s agenda for its meeting today is a public hearing for new Brunswick-Glynn County Library Rental fees.
Renovations to the structure located at 208 Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick are nearly complete, according to Marshes of Glynn Libraries Director Geri Mullis.
In preparation, the MOGL board of directors proposed a rental fee structure for the new conference space, which can seat around 400 people, and two smaller meeting rooms.
Once complete, the library will feature a 400-person conference space which can be split up into three separate conference rooms — called conference rooms A, B and C in county documents — with partition walls. Two new meeting rooms will have capacities of 20 and 30.
Renting the 20-seat and 30-seat meeting rooms for a day, if the fees are approved, would cost $40 and $60, respectively.
Conference rooms A and B can each hold 160 people, while conference room C can hold 80. Renting A or B would cost $300 while conference room C would run $160 per day.
Combining conference rooms A and B would seat 320 and cost $500 a day to rent, while B and C combined would seat 240 and cost $400.
All three together can seat 400 and would cost $600 per day to rent.
Under the proposed fee structure, each conference and meeting room could be rented for half a day at half price, and nonprofits would get a 15 percent discount on all room rates.
Other fees include a $30-per-hour after hours rate; a $30-per-hour security fee to pay an off-duty police officer, if needed; and a $100 deposit, $250 for events at which alcohol would be served.
The county’s finance committee recommended the Glynn County Commission approve Mullis’ request to begin with a public hearing on the new fee structure at its March 26 meeting. Should the commission approve the request, citizens will have 30 days to submit comments on the proposed rental fees.
The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-renovated library at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
In other business, the commission is expected to consider a final plat for the proposed Captain’s Cove subdivision on St. Simons Island. The item is also on the commission’s consent agenda.
Dan Sluder, agent for owner Gareth Thomas, said at a September commission meeting that the developer was ready to bond $700,000 for unfinished infrastructure work.
“Our code allows a developer to bond improvements so they can go ahead an get the lots platted before building the infrastructure,” said Community Development Director Pamela Thompson.
Commissioners were wary of accepting the bond, however, as the county is currently dealing with a bond left by another developer that doesn’t cover the necessary work in another subdivision on St. Simons Island.
Thompson said the developer had also caused drainage problems for neighboring property owners when it blocked up some ditches, which had since been cleared.
The commission ultimately decided not to accept the bond, and require the developer to complete the subdivision’s infrastructure before it would consider approving the final plat.
A county Community Development Department staff report states that, “Since the Sept. 6, 2018, meeting the project improvements have been completed and inspected by county staff and a maintenance bond will be submitted by the applicant prior to signature of the final plat.”
Commissioners are also expected to consider approving an alcohol license application for a new establishment in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island; a $296,000 contract for a North Harrington Road drainage project; a $99,484 contract for audio and video upgrades for the Glynn County Courthouse, $228,087 on new server equipment and five annual payments of $52,805 to a company to manage and service the equipment and software, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.