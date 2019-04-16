On the Glynn County Commission’s Thursday meeting agenda is a request to allow Glynn County Animal Control to participate in a national adoption campaign.
“It’s an event on May 4 called ‘Emptying the Shelter.’ All dogs and cats adopted from the shelter on that day will cost a reduced fee of $25,” said Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill.
The Bissell Pet Foundation, the organizer of the event, will award grants based on the number of pets adopted on May 4. If the commission approves the request, animal control will participate in the national event and get grant funding afterward.
According to a memo from Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs to the commission, each adopted dog will add $100 to the grant while adopted cats increase the amount by $50.
For animal control to get credit for the adoption, adopters must fill out a survey after the paperwork is finalized, according to the memo.
Hill said the shelter would then write up and submit a report to the Bissell Pet Foundation following the event, which will then award a grant at a later date. It wouldn’t be the only one, as the Bissell Pet Foundation also provided grant funding for an ongoing free spay and neuter program at the shelter.
If approved, it would be the first year Glynn County Animal Control has participated in the event, and Hill hopes to make it a successful inaugural event.
“We want to encourage everyone the week before the event to visit the shelter and look at the pets and adopt on May 4,” Hill said.
For more information, call the shelter at 912-554-7500.
The item is on the commission’s consent agenda, meaning it’s part of a list that could be approved as a single item.
Also on the consent agenda is a request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for water quality certification for improvements to two East Beach Causeway intersections.
The last time commissioners discussed the improvements at a public meeting, they gave Glynn County Public Works the go-ahead to design roundabouts at East Beach Causeway and Demere Road and at Ocean Boulevard.
Both roundabouts are still in the design phase, according to a memo to the commission from Public Works Director Dave Austin.
In other business, the commission is expected to appoint one of four candidates — AJ Berry, Jeff Kilgore, Julian Smith and Eddie Wildsmith — to the county Board of Appeals, appoint one of three candidates — Zarak Hasbrouck, Carrie Lewis and Dale Tushman — to the Coastal Regional Commission and consider denying an alcohol license to Charred Oak LLC of St. Simons Island.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.