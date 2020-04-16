Glynn County commissioners will once again consider creating a panel to oversee and recommend changes to the Glynn County Police Department.
The panel is meant to follow up on a 2018 report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police on the county’s operations and procedures, said commissioner David O’Quinn, and ensure its recommendations are implemented.
Commissioners deferred the item at its last meeting, honoring O’Quinn’s request for more time to iron out some details.
One of those details was the panel’s membership.
According to an earlier draft of the panel’s bylaws, the panel would be composed of five citizens and one county commissioner, with the county manager serving as an ex officio member without voting privileges. O’Quinn said a sixth citizen may end up being added.
At the commission’s last meeting, chairman Mike Browning named as prospective members Ralph Basham, former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, a former director of the Secret Service and a former director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick; Carl Alexander, former Glynn County Police chief; Charlie Rinkevich, another former FLETC director; Commissioner David O’Quinn; and county manager Alan Ours.
“We really tried to select folks who have a long, extensive law enforcement background,” O’Quinn said.
Representing the city of Brunswick, commissioner Allen Booker requested the addition of two members, increasing its membership from the originally-proposed three to five citizens.
“I recommended two people to serve on the panel, one was Calvin Waye, one of the first police officers to serve on the Brunswick Police Department,” Booker said Tuesday.
Waye is a pillar of the community, he said, and an advocate for community policing.
The other person he recommended was Domenic McClinton, county internal auditor, a consultant at FLETC and a former investigator for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. He is married to Vickie McClinton, the county’s finance manager
Both are African American, which Booker said is not their only qualifications but an important part of why he proposed them.
Community policing is important to building trust with the general public, Booker said, and he wanted to have someone financially oriented on the panel as well.
He also felt that having two black men on the panel would show county citizens that everyone is equally represented.
However, no woman is being recommended for board membership.
The panel would be dissolved on April 30, 2022, according to the draft bylaws. Commissioners would have the option to extend the panel’s lifespan or remove the expiration date.
Members would have to “possess or have demonstrated special interest, experience or education in law enforcement” and “shall not be (a county) employee or elected official or member of (the county commission).”
It would have the ability to recommend policy and organizational changes to the county commission based on its review and assessment of various aspects of the department and also prepare an annual report on what the panel has done, the results of its reviews and assessments and its recommendations based on those.
The draft did not give it the power to enter into any formal agreements on behalf of itself or the county.
The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.