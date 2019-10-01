On Thursday, the Glynn County Commission is expected to consider banning the sale and renting of motor vehicles on county-owned land.
A draft copy of a proposed ordinance defines motor vehicles as: “Every vehicle which is self-propelled other than an electric-assisted bicycle or an electric personal assistive mobility device ... Such term includes, but is not necessarily limited to, golf cars, golf carts, low-speed vehicles (LSV), passenger cars and personal transportation vehicles (PTV) as defined in (Georgia code section) 40-1-1.”
The ban will be enforced by prohibiting “business parking,” which the draft ordinance also defines.
“It shall be unlawful for any person engaged in the business of selling, leasing or renting motor vehicles to cause or permit any motor vehicle in the custody, control or possession of such person to be parked or left unattended on or within any county-owned, maintained or operated (property),” the draft reads.
For enforcement, a motor vehicle would only be considered to be in the possession of the owner until it is rented and in the possession of the renter, the draft ordinance states.
“The prohibition set forth in this section shall apply to any such activity, regardless of whether the reservation, purchase, payment, compensation or order for such sale, lease or rental is made or collected within the county parking lot, public road or right of way or elsewhere,” the draft states.
Areas that would be affected if the ban is approved include parking lots, public roads and rights of way, beach accesses, sidewalks and “other public passage,” according to the draft.
Each separate motor vehicle in violation of the proposed ordinance would count as a separate violation for each day it is parked on public land.
Commissioners discussed banning golf cart rental businesses using public parking lots and parks at their Sept. 17 meeting.
At the meeting, commissioners said they had seen such businesses taking up public parking spaces in the Pier Village area on St. Simons Island, and that they should operate on their own property like other commercial ventures.
Also on the agenda:
• Proclamations designating Oct. 11 Pink Out Friday in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the week of Oct. 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week.
• An alcohol license application for Top Line Spirits at 3725 Community Road.
• Appointments to the Coastal African-American Historic Preservation Commission and the Selden Park Advisory Board.
• Items recommended by the Glynn County Finance Committee at its Sept. 24 meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.