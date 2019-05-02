Today’s Glynn County Commission meeting will be a big one for the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries held a grand reopening earlier this month for the building, located at the corner of Gloucester and Bay streets in downtown Brunswick, after major renovations were completed.
On today’s agenda is a proposal to assign new fees to a new conference space — capable of accommodating up to 400 people — and meeting rooms in the library, as well as amending the county’s public conduct ordinance to allow events hosted at the library to serve alcohol.
The conference space can be split up into three separate conference rooms — called conference rooms A, B and C in county documents — with partition walls. Two new meeting rooms will have capacities of 20 and 30.
Renting the 20-seat and 30-seat meeting rooms for a day, if the fees are approved, would cost $40 and $60, respectively.
Conference rooms A and B can each hold 160 people, while conference room C can hold 80. Renting A or B would cost $300 while conference room C would run $160 per day.
Combining conference rooms A and B would seat 320 and cost $500 a day to rent, while B and C combined would seat 240 and cost $400.
All three together can seat 400 and would cost $600 per day to rent.
Under the proposed fee structure, each conference and meeting room could be rented for half a day at half the price of a full day, and nonprofits would get a 15 percent discount on all room rates.
Other fees include a $30-per-hour after-hours rate; a $30-per-hour security fee to pay an off-duty police officer, if needed; and a $100 deposit, $250 for events at which alcohol would be served.
The proposed ordinance amendment would allow alcohol to be served during events at the library under the same conditions as those placed on the Glynn County Casino on St. Simons Island.
If approved, no alcohol license would be required, but the renter would have to disclose their intent to serve on their rental application and abide by the terms governing alcoholic beverages in the rental contract.
In other business, the commission will consider a recommendation from the Brunswick and Glynn County Economic Development Authority to loan $100,000 to Satilla Family Dentistry, which would go towards the construction of its new office near exit 29 of Interstate 95.
The loan would come out of the Glynn County Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund, which is used to help small businesses get off the ground.
“The (authority) has concluded that this loan is consistent with the goals of the Department of Community Affairs for the revolving loan fund program, meets the underwriting standards of the (county commission), and satisfies the eligibility and feasibility requirements of the (authority),” according to a memo to the commission from County Attorney Aaron Mumford.
Satilla Family Dentistry would have 15 years to pay off the debt, the memo states. The commission is also expected to consider, among other things, appointing either Zarak Hasbrouck or Dale Tushman to the Coastal Regional Commission’s Aging Services Advisory Council, signing a $143,000 contract with Republic Services for waste collection and removal from county facilities and new refund guidelines for youth athletic leagues, instructional programs, day camps and adult athletic leagues.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.