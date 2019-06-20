The Glynn County Commission is expected to consider approving its budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 at its meeting today.
The upcoming year’s budget is slightly smaller than the current year’s budget. Most of the difference comes down to fewer large expenditures and a drop in taxes from the city of Brunswick and Jekyll Island, interim Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson told The News during an interview in late May. Five funds will be balanced using their respective reserve balances, including the Glynn County Fire Department’s fund in the amount of $616,456, the building inspection fund in the amount of $239,621 and the solid waste fund in the amount of $386,288.
In the case of the fire department’s fund, the deficit is largely due to $175,000 worth of promotions and revenue from the insurance premium tax being diverted to the Glynn County Police Department’s budget, Munson told the commission in a meeting late last month.
The county has options for correcting that deficit in the fiscal year 2020-2021 but has yet to take a formal vote on the matter.
As for the building inspection fund, Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said her department is looking to spend the fund down.
Any excess revenue from building inspections can only be used to improve the division’s operations. Excess revenue was allowed to build up during lean years, and she now recommends using it to buy new equipment and vehicles for inspectors.
At the late-May meeting, Munson told the commission that the increase in the solid waste fund is due to an increase in fees charged by Republic Services. Trash collection fees will not be increased for citizens this fiscal year.
The full recommended budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year can be found on the county’s website at glynncounty.org/civicalerts.
Along with the budget, the commission will consider approving two resolutions to establish police and EMS tax districts.
With the city of Brunswick no longer paying a tax to support the county police department, the county plans to fund the police department primarily with its own dedicated tax. The county will lower its maintenance and operations tax — its primary source of revenue — to compensate.
Because Brunswick and Jekyll Island will be exempt from both taxes, the two districts will see a drop in taxes starting in July.
In other business, the commission is expected to consider changing its personnel policy to allow vacation hours that exceed the maximum to carry over into sick leave at the end of the year.
County employees earn vacation hours by the month, 6.67 hours a month adding up to 80 hours a year during the first seven years of employment. That increases to 10 hours a month or 120 hours a year during years 8 through 15, 13.33 hours a month or 160 hours a year during years 16 to 20 and 16.67 hours a month or 200 hours a year from year 21 onward. All county employees can accrue a maximum of 400 hours of vacation with the exception of 24-hour Glynn County Fire Department personnel, who can accrue 600 hours. The county’s personnel committee recommended the policy change last week.
“Currently our personnel policy states 400 hours is the maximum accrual for the year. If you have over 400 hours at the end of the calendar year, those hours will roll over to sick leave if you’ve used 80 hours of vacation, or you will forfeit those hours if you have not used 80 hours of vacation,” Human Resources Director Orah Reed during the June 10 meeting.
“We have several employees who reached that 400 mark, over 400 hours, and haven’t taken the 80 hours, so they’re giving up those hours of vacation. So what we’re recommended is we tweak the policy to say that any hours over 400 hours, at the end of the calendar year, will roll over to sick leave ... There is no maximum accrual on sick leave.”
County Manager Alan Ours supported the move.
“The leadership team talked about this. We have some employees who, for whatever reason, are not able to take 80 hours a year, and therefore they’re penalized because the hours over 400 don’t roll in,” Ours said.
The county’s personnel policy states that department heads, the human resources director or county manager may require an employee provide documentation to justify the use of sick leave and deny it if the employee fails to do so.
The policy also places restrictions on when and for how long sick leave may be granted. To use sick leave, an absence must be reported within 30 minutes of shift start. Department heads can require it be reported up to two hours in advance. Extended absences require earlier notification and possibly justification.
The commission is also expected to consider rezoning a piece of property on Ga. Highway 303 that is split-zoned, granting alcohol licenses to establishments at 5296 New Jesup Highway and 115 Mallery St. and to appoint citizens to the Marshes of Glynn Libraries board, the county’s zoning board of appeals and a new revenue study committee, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.