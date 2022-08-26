The local school board and the Glynn County Commission voted in separate meetings Thursday to decrease their millage rates, reducing the amount of tax revenue each could have received due to digest growth over the past year.
The City Commission also voted on its millage rate this week, electing Wednesday to maintain its 13.219 rate that has been in place for eight years.
The school board reduced last year’s 16.157 millage rate to 15.65, in light of growth in the tax digest caused by a rise in property values.
The board last changed its millage rate in 2014.
The 6-0 vote to approve the decrease did not include board member John Madala, who was not present for the special-called meeting.
Chris Griner, assistant superintendent for finances for Glynn County Schools, said the tax digest grew about 12% this year, exceeding the 4% growth anticipated in the budget approved by the board in June.
State law required the school board to run advertisements that included a five-year history of the digest. The ads also indicated that the board planned to approve a rise in property taxes because it did not reduce the millage rate to its rollback rate of 14.938.
The board’s decision to reduce the millage rate means it will not benefit from the full digest growth but will still earn some of its impact.
“It ends up being about an 8% growth at 15.65 mils,” Griner said.
The 15.65 mils will bring in an estimated $85.5 million in tax revenue. A 16.157 millage rate would have brought in just under $88.3 million.
The 12% digest growth is far higher than the 4% average growth the school district has seen for at least five years. This follows a statewide trend.
The meeting took place after a public hearing for the millage rate plan. No one attended the hearing. The board held three hearings over the past two weeks to comply with state law.
The commission voted unanimously to set the tax rate at 4.119 mills, down from the current rate of 4.453 mills.
That sets the new tax rate at $4.11 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The new rate represents a .334 reduction over the current tax rate, or about $2 million.
This marks the second consecutive year the commission has adopted a lowered tax rate.
In making the motion to adopt the tax rate, Commissioner Bill Brunson noted it is “making us the third lowest millage rate in the state.”
Only Fayette and Fannin counties set lower property tax rates for fiscal year 2023, county chief financial officer Tamara Munson said.
“I was requested by several members of the board of commissioners to roll back the millage to the rollback rate, so that’s what we’ve done with this,” Munson said. “So this represents a $2 million reduction in property tax revenue that the county would have received in FY23. So in order to keep the budget in balance, I’m asking to use fund balance that we have in undesignated … so that we roll back the millage rate.”
The new tax rate will generate money for a county operations budget of $85.5 million for fiscal year 2023. This budget represents a 6.6% increase over the current budget, which includes raises for public safety workers.