County commission reopens public piers

Glynn County reopened the St. Simons Island Pier, Gascoigne Bluff fishing piers and Blythe Island Regional Park piers on Friday following Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen beaches.
County commissioners closed the piers at the same time they closed the beaches on St. Simons and Sea islands and other county facilities in mid-March in an attempt to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.
An executive order issued by Kemp earlier this month rescinded local orders related to the outbreak, reopening the beaches for exercise purposes but keeping many other facilities closed.
“We got a request today about the piers, if we could open them up,” said county commission chairman Mike Browning. “We had some discussion back and forth and in light of everything there was not much reason to keep them closed.”
Given the breadth of businesses and activities the governor’s order allows the public to engage in — which includes grocery shopping, outdoor exercise and takeout, delivery, drive-through or curbside food service — he said county commissioners could not come up with a reason to keep people off the piers.
“With the beach being reopened, even if you can’t sit on the beach, it didn’t make much sense for people not to go on the pier,” Browning said.
Anyone using the piers must maintain a six-foot distance from one another as required in Kemp’s order. The rule does not include members of the same family.
The piers will be monitored by Glynn County Police officers and the state Department of Natural Resources, according to the county. The DNR will allow fishing from the piers during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Violating the social distancing requirement in Kemp’s order is considered a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $1,000, according to state code.
“The DNR will be making spot-checks on it, and we’ll be making spot checks with the county police department,” Browning said.
County-owned playgrounds, sports fields, courts and swimming pools remain closed.