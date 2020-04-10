Glynn County will reopen the St. Simons Island Pier, Gascoigne Bluff fishing piers and Blythe Island Regional Park piers at 5 p.m. this evening.
County commissioners closed the piers in mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Anyone using the piers must maintain a six foot distance from one another as required in an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month.
The piers will be monitored by Glynn County Police officers and the state Department of Natural Resources, according to the county, and the DNR will allow fishing from the piers during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.