The Glynn County Commission discussed preparations for the annual Georgia-Florida football game Tuesday, but there was no talk about renewing the alcohol ban imposed by the county the past couple of years.
The plan this year is to have a visible presence when crowds, particularly college students, converge on the beaches in the days leading up to the big game Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza told commissioners maps, flags, drones, law enforcement, food trucks, evacuation routes, a hospital tent and proactive education are all part of the plan to help maintain a safe, tourist-friendly environment for everyone.
The goal is to safely showcase the Golden Isles and have visitors leave with a positive impression, Leanza said.
Flags coded by color and number will be posted along the beach to enable emergency officials to quickly respond to any situation, and many safety officials will have radio communications.
“We want people to get help if they need it,” Leanza said.
Law enforcement will remain on site until the beaches are cleared for public safety and traffic control.
“We want to enhance safety without invading the party atmosphere,” said Commission Chairman Wayne Neal. “I think this will be beneficial.”
A decision on a possible update to the county golf cart ordinance was put on hold after commissioners failed to agree on the extent of speed limit reductions on different roads to give golf carts more access to beaches, the pier and other areas.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district includes all of St. Simons Island, where most of the golf cart complaints originate, said the real nuisances are the slower moving carts, not the faster ones.
Neal said he struggled to see how allowing a golf cart on the same road as a heavy dump truck is a good idea.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said he believes the golf cart complaints on the island are not generated by residents, who know better than to impede traffic or drive where they aren’t supposed to. He believes the complaints are generated by tourists who rent golf carts and who are oblivious to the rules and courtesy shown to other motorists by sharing the road.
“I think the rental companies should educate their customers,” he said.
County Manager Bill Fallon discussed a homeless summit scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road in Brunswick.
More than 30 panel members will participate in the day-long event designed to bring many of the entities together that deal with the problem.
“It’s a huge topic with many facets,” Commissioner David O’Quinn said. “Knowing how to help is a big deal.”