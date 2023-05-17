The Glynn County Commission has found its man for the job of Glynn County Police Chief but one commissioner said he wants the Glynn County Sheriff to be in charge of local law enforcement.

Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 after an executive session at a special-called meeting to name recently hired Glynn County Public Safety Director Scott Ebner as the lone finalist to fill the position.

More from this section

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

The overall health of Coastal Georgia’s ecosystem was considered moderately good in 2022 based on a report card released recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division.