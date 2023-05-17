The Glynn County Commission has found its man for the job of Glynn County Police Chief but one commissioner said he wants the Glynn County Sheriff to be in charge of local law enforcement.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 after an executive session at a special-called meeting to name recently hired Glynn County Public Safety Director Scott Ebner as the lone finalist to fill the position.
Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson III has served in the role since December 2022. He took over as the acting chief following former Chief Jacques Battiste’s sudden departure.
Commissioners Bo Clark and Sammy Tostensen voted against naming Ebner as the finalist.
Clark said during discussion of the motion made by Commissioner David Sweat that while he believes Ebner is well qualified for the position, it’s time to let the Sheriff take over as the top law enforcement officer in the county.
“I can’t support that position,” Clark said of the job of police chief. “I have been very vocal about the sheriff and I have been that for quite a while and believe the sheriff would be an option.”
He thanked Sheriff Neal Jump for the job he does and said Glynn County should be like others in Georgia that rely on the sheriff’s office.
“I hope that someday we will get to a point that we will be like 153 other counties in the state of Georgia where we have a sheriff as our top law enforcement,” Clark said.
No other comments were made and the vote was taken, officially naming Ebner as the finalist.
There are actually 13 of Georgia’s 159 counties that operate county police departments outside of their sheriff’s offices. They are Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, Dekalb, Chatham, Clayton, Henry, Athens-Clarke, Floyd, Dougherty, Glynn, Polk and Walker counties.
The Walker County Police Department was created primarily as a code enforcement agency. It has the same arrest powers as the sheriff's office, according to the Walker County website.
Columbus-Muscogee County has a consolidated government where county wide law enforcement activities fall under the Columbus Police Department.
Ebner, who started as Glynn County’s Public Safety Director in March, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New Jersey and Florida. He served with the New Jersey State Police for 27 years in the investigative branch, internal affairs, as a regional commander and a chief of staff. He most recently served as deputy superintendent of the agency's administrative branch.
Prior to working in New Jersey he was a police officer in Cape Coral, Florida.
Ebner has a master’s degree in human resources management and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Seton Hall University and has been through training stints at the FBI National Academy and the Naval Post Graduate School Executive Leaders Program.
Should Ebner be approved for the job, he will be the second head of public safety to be hired by Glynn County and later shift into the position of police chief. John Powell was hired in 2016 as the county’s community services director, which was to oversee public safety operations, and later took the chief’s job in 2018 following the late Matt Doering’s retirement. Doering had been chief for 14 years.
Powell would later be fired in January 2021 after he and three senior officials were indicted on charges related to a scandal involving officers allegedly sleeping with criminal informants and then lying about it under oath.
Now former chief Jay Wiggins served in the position after Powell until December 2022 when he retired, opening the door for the commission to hire now former chief Jacques Battiste, who left the job in December 2022 after 18 months on the job citing public pressure and criticism as contributing to his decision.
Jackson has been in the interim role since Battiste’s exit.