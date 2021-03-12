Islands Planning commissioners hit a snag in their attempt to cut in half the duration of public comment periods on site plans and village preservation permits when it went before the Glynn County Commission last week.
The commission declined to ratify the change, preferring instead to discuss it first.
In 2017, the IPC instituted the public comment policy in a mirror image to public hearings — one hour total, 30 minutes each for those opposed and those in favor and five minutes per speaker.
Under the proposed policy change, the public comment period would be reduced to 30 minutes total allowing three minutes per speaker, scrapping the “for and against” framework.
Members of the IPC voted unanimously to ask the county commission to make the change official by formally adopting it, but commissioners voted 7-0 to defer the matter to a future meeting.
“I don’t think restricting their right to have their opinion heard is a good thing,” At-large Commissioners Walter Rafolski told The News this week.
But — some members of the IPC will tell you — that’s exactly the problem.
Public comment periods are not public hearings, which IPC Chairman Joel Willis has no intention of attempting to shorten. Public hearings are relevant to zoning matters, including property rezoning, land use permits and planned development text amendments
The public has a right to voice opinions on those, Willis said.
But the IPC considers other applications too, including site plans and Pier Village preservation permits. They are administrative items, which the IPC cannot approve or deny based on opinion, Willis said. As has been said at past planning commission meetings, if the developer checks all the boxes, they should get their site plan or preservation permit approved.
County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands, agrees.
The public already had a chance to stop a project from happening during the zoning process. If a parcel is zoned such that a gas station is an allowed use, then the public and the county have little say as to whether they can build that enterprise, he explained.
He also noted the chairman of any commission or board has the authority to extend public comment periods if necessary.
“People have to be reminded when it comes to site plan discussion or village preservation discussion, the projects have already had public hearings and been approved,” Fendig said. “It is a technical discussion for the planning commission to have in public and allow further comments.
“It is not as it is perceived, a ‘I’m for or against,’ and that ends the project. That part has already passed long ago. So it does not need the laborious conversation time which is applicable to public hearings on whether a project should move forward or not.”
When a site plan comes to the IPC, whether someone likes or dislikes it really has no bearing, Willis said, hence the proposal to remove the two-sided framework.
Rafolski didn’t disagree with that part of it.
“I think it makes sense, I really do. You’ve got a way for more people to get involved in a shorter period,” Rafolski said.
What he didn’t like is the act of taking away any time for the public to speak to government officials in a public forum. Rather, it should be the duty of a chairman to keep citizens engaging in public comment periods on task.
He wasn’t alone. Just before the IPC’s vote in February, the Glynn Environmental Coalition weighed in to oppose the move.
The GEC is involved in all sorts of civic issues and often helps citizens prepare their comments, Rachael Thompson, GEC executive director, said. She became acquainted with the IPC when island residents contacted the coalition earlier this year about a site plan for a convenience store on St. Simons Island’s North End, which the IPC approved, and a land-use permit request from Harris Teeter that would have allowed the construction of gas pumps. The grocery chain withdrew the request after public pushback.
It was the very next meeting that the IPC voted, without public input, to ask county commissioners to cut the time citizens are allowed to publicly comment on site plans and village preservation permits.
Thompson, like Rafolski, was not against the idea that citizens’ should keep their comments focused on the details of a project when it comes to those two items. Similarly, she felt the public needed the time it already had to clearly give their thoughts.
“I can understand maybe shortening it, but taking individual comments from five minutes to three...really gets in the way of citizens articulating a meaningful comment,” said Thompson. “People aren’t usually going to go up there and read off bullet points. There’s a little bit of a story to tell, and three minutes isn’t enough time to tell that story.”
As a seasoned public speaker, she said he knows personally that three minutes is not much time to explain oneself. Not many have the skills to relay their thoughts on complex development issues that succinctly.
“When you have residents trying to engage who aren’t familiar with public speaking, they may have anxiety, they may be nervous and it may be hard to get those comments out in a meaningful way,” Thompson said.
The proposal also comes at a bad time — during the COVID-19 pandemic. The GEC is already struggling to ensure the public gets its time to speak at public hearings offered by state government authorities.
“We’re having discussions with state agencies about having mandated socially distanced public hearings,” Thompson said. “It’s hard. Some are not comfortable being indoors in public, others can’t be there virtually.”
While Fendig did mostly agree with the IPC’s request to cut public comment time, he feels there are some cases where the public might be blindsided by a site plan. Such was the case with Hamilton Market, a convenience store slated for the north end of St. Simons Island. The IPC held a public comment period on the application and ultimately approved it in January.
“That project was approved back in 1989, and the owners never brought it forth to be activated for development, which means the site plan is the final hurdle,” Fendig said. “Many of the residents spoke against the project because they did not want the commercial development in their neighborhood. Most of those people didn’t even know that project was approved back in 1989 and all done.
“Their presumption was that this is a conversation that would not let the project move forward. It was confusing to the people that publicly discussed it when the point was to discuss the technical aspects of a site plan.”
In that case, a change to local ordinance giving citizens a little more advance notice might be in order, he said.
Until then, he suggested citizens pay attention to the zoning around their homes.
“I feel sorry for those people, I truly do, because the land was zoned that way in 1989 when the neighborhood opened up,” Rafolski said. “When I ran, I ran for personal property rights. It’s one thing to protect a neighborhood, but it’s another when it’s a permitted use.”
Rafolski said he anticipated picking the subject up again at the county commission’s work session on at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.